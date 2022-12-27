Spurs boss Conte reacts to 'you let your country down' chants aimed at Kane on England star's scoring return to club action

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has reacted to the "you let your country down" chants aimed at Harry Kane on the England star's return to club action.

Kane mocked for England penalty miss

Striker responded with stunning header

Conte insisted Brentford supporters were scared

WHAT HAPPENED? Brentford fans taunted Harry Kane for his England penalty miss on his return to Premier League action before the striker scored against the Bees as Spurs fought back to earn a 2-2 draw. Kane fluffed his line from 12 yards as England crashed out of the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals at the hands of France, but Conte does not think the backlash from opposition supporters will affect him.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Spurs manager backed Kane after the game, telling reporters: "The fans were scared because today he was playing for Tottenham but not for what happened for England. It’s normal. The fans tried to create a problem, but only I think because he was playing for Tottenham and against their team.

"When they play national team together they are the best. Then when they start together in the league, the fans find ways to disrupt the other players of the opponents, because in this moment they are a player for the opponent and can hurt your team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane responded to the taunts in the best way possible with a brilliant header and will be hoping to put his World Cup heartache behind him by helping Tottenham to finish in the top four.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM ? Spurs host Aston Villa on New Year's Day before making the short trip across London to face Crystal Palace on January 4.