Should Man Utd make embarrassing move to bring back David de Gea amid Andre Onana struggles - and would U-turn really solve their goalkeeper issue?

In what would be an extraordinary U-turn, Manchester United have been linked with re-signing De Gea as a free agent - just two months after acrimoniously getting rid of him to make way for Andre Onana.
The Cameroon international was the hero as he saved a stoppage-time penalty against Copenhagen on Tuesday night, but is that enough for full redemption after a shaky start to the 2023-24 campaign?
Would a returning De Gea be an upgrade on the former Inter goalkeeper or should United keep faith in Onana? Let us know what you think in the comments section below! 👇
