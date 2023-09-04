WATCH: Fan takes sharp aim and narrowly misses as projectile skims past the head of Lionel Messi!

On Sunday evening, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami beat LAFC 3-1 in a star studded affair, however, the Argentine was the target of a near-missed assault.

Messi provides two assists

Inter Miami beat LAFC 3-1

Fan throws projectile at Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Post-match, the World Cup winner stayed on the field for quite some time as he linked up with multiple stars including actor Owen Wilson and LAFC's Giorgio Chiellini. As he headed down the tunnel at BMO Stadium, a projectile was thrown at the Argentine. Luckily the object missed his head and hit a barrier next to him which saw the security staff hurry him down the corridor quickly.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's arrival in Inter Miami has borne expected gifts for the Herons as the forward has gathered 16 goal contributions in just 11 appearances. While qualification for MLS Playoffs seems difficult on paper, it is very likely that the club can make its first post-season appearance in MLS.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami and Messi have parted ways for the next two weeks as the Argentine will be involved with the national team in their games against Ecuador and Bolivia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.