’Sevilla still have eight to reach Real Madrid’ - Casemiro makes European trophies dig after Man Utd dumped out by by Andalusians

Casemiro made a sly European trophy dig at Sevilla after Manchester United were dumped out of the Europa League by the Andalusians.

United suffered a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla

Got knocked out Europa League

Casemiro takes a dig at Sevilla's European record

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils were humbled by the La Liga outfit in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinal as Jose Luis Mendilibar's men won 3-0 on Thursday evening to win the tie 5-2 on aggregate.

Sevilla are the record Europa League champions with six trophies to their name and hence Casemiro was asked if he thought that the Andalusians were Real Madrid's Champions League equivalent in the second-tier European competition. Casemiro, who spent almost a decade at Real Madrid winning four Champions League titles, was visibly irked by the question.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They still have seven left, right," Casemiro quipped, comparing Madrid's 14 Champions League titles to Sevilla's six Europa League triumphs.

The midfielder immediately started to do the calculations and said, "They still have to win eight titles more to reach Real Madrid."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a calamitous night at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium for Manchester United as they were outplayed in every department by their Spanish counterparts. Injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez meant Ten had to rely on backup defenders in Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Whereas, Bruno Fernandes was also absent due to suspension which meant Casemiro was partnered by Cristian Eriksen and Marcel Sabitzer in midfield.

Individual errors involving Maguire and David de Gea gifted Sevilla an early lead before another mistake from the keeper in the second half put the match to bed.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After a disappointing loss in the Europa League, Manchester United will now try to redeem themselves with a victory over Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.