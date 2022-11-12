Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich : Lineups and LIVE updates

Bayern Munich will look to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table when they face rock-bottom Schalke 04.

It is a case of top meets bottom in Bundesliga on Saturday as leaders Bayern Munich visit tailenders Schalke 04 who hope to escape the relegation zone before heading into the enforced break courtesy of the imminent Qatar World Cup.

Perennial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich resumed normal service when they opened up the gap at the top of the pile at the expense of Werder Bremen last time out and they will look to widen that lead even more with yet another meaty victory here up against the worst team in the Bundesliga on the final matchday of the calendar year.



The Bavarians have been in breathtaking form of late, riding on an incredible nine-game winning run in all competitions that has seen them cruise through their Champions League group as winners, and reclaim the top spot in Bundesliga.

FC Schalke 04, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the foot of the league table and have found life tough back in the green pastures of the German top-flight so far this season.



The hosts edged Mainz to a crucial, morale-boosting 1-0 victory in the mid-week but it will be more of a case of damage limitation against the table-toppers after the Bavarians thrashed Werder Bremen by a 6-1 margin in their previous game.



Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich predicted lineups

Schalke 04 XI (4-2-3-1): Schwolow; Brunner, Yoshida, Matriciani, Mohr; Kral, Krauss; Drexler, Mollet, Bulter; Polter

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

After facing basement boys Schalke 04, Bayern will head into a World Cup break. They will return to Bundesliga action with a tricky away fixture against Marco Rose's RB Leipzig on 20th January, followed by a home tie against 12th placed Koln on 25th January, with another home league game against Eintracht Frankfurt in close proximity.





