'You see his real worth' - Rudiger praises Benzema and recalls Champions League triumph with Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has hailed Real Madrid star Karim Benzema as the best striker in the world.

Benzema is in the best form of his career with Madrid, having scored 44 goals in as many games in all competitions this season.

The 34-year-old has earned praise from current and former stars, with Mesut Ozil, Ronaldo and Bruno Genesio speaking highly of him.

What has Rudiger said about Benzema?

Rudiger, who will join Madrid from Chelsea this summer, is the latest to sing the praises of his future team-mate, telling DAZN: "How long has he been at Madrid now, 12 years? That says it all.

"He also had lows and times when he really wanted to leave, but he stayed and it shows how strong his character is.

"Also the thing with the French national team: He is no longer called up and meanwhile wins four Champions League titles. Chapeau what he achieves!

"Since Cristiano Ronaldo's gone, you see his real worth. For me he is currently the best striker. He has everything, his understanding of the game is incredible."

Rudiger reflects on Champions League win

Rudiger will depart Chelsea after spending five years with the club, in which time he has lifted the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League.

The Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 to claim the latter trophy last season and Rudiger looked back on the intense second half and his famous block against Kevin De Bruyne.

"That was a long 45 minutes plus! In the 60th minute I was like: 'Oh dear, is it still that long?' There were so many blocks and tackles in that half - we really fought for our lives," he said.

"I'll make it clear that I wanted to block [De Bruyne], but not in a way that knocked him out. It's not my style. I like to play hard, but I haven't seen a red card in five years.

"A lot of people talked about the scene afterwards, but I didn't care because I didn't do it on purpose.

"I called and texted him afterwards to apologise. He said that everything was fine and that he knew me. I also apologised via social media and quickly made it clear that it was definitely not on purpose."

Asked about the mood in the dressing room after the match, Rudiger said: "I was mentally broken. I just sat there with N'Golo Kante – because of our religion a bit away from alcohol – we looked at each other and didn't say anything.

"At some point N'Golo started to laugh, and when he laughs, tears come to his eyes and everyone automatically laughs their heads off."

