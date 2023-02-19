'We were rubbish!' - Erik ten Hag blasts Man Utd's first-half performance against Leicester

Erik ten Hag conceded Manchester United were not at their best in Sunday's 3-0 win against Leicester, slamming their first-half display as "rubbish.".

United beat Leicester 3-0

Ten Hag not happy with first half

Says second half was much better

WHAT HAPPENED? United secured a comfortable victory at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford firing in two and Jadon Sancho wrapping up the scoring in the second half. However, the coach was not completely satisfied with the quality of their play in the opening 45 minutes.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said to Sky Sports: "We're happy with the result, it's a great result. When you play every third day you can't always get to your same performance. Today was really tough.

"First half Leicester played brilliant, we were rubbish, the way we were really undisciplined. We had problems and it was only because of David de Gea that we had a clean sheet at half-time. Luckily we had half-time, we could repair some things and the second half was brilliant. There was a lot of pleasure, it was enjoyable to watch how we created so many chances and scored great goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United beat Leicester just three days after playing out a 2-2 draw with Barcelona in the Europa League. They are now unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag's team are back in action on Thursday when they face Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League play-off.