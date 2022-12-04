WATCH: Ricardo Pepi dons Netherlands shirt after USMNT's World Cup defeat

USMNT international Ricardo Pepi has been spotted wearing a Netherlands shirt after his nation were knocked out of the World Cup.

The striker was snubbed for Qatar

Plays club football in the Netherlands

Had to wear Dutch shirt due to a bet

WHAT HAPPENED? On Saturday, any hope of World Cup glory came to an end for the Americans as they lost 3-1 to Louis van Gaal's team in the last 16. Ricardo Pepi, who did not make the tournament squad, has since been seen in a Dutch nightclub on a video doing the rounds on social media wearing a Netherlands shirt after reportedly losing a bet. The 19-year-old is currently based in the Netherlands as he plays for Eredivisie outfit FC Groningen.

Mooi filmpje van Ricardo Pepi die in de binnenstad van Groningen op deze manier omgaat met het verlies van de VS. pic.twitter.com/T7KvCJSksA — Stefan Bleeker (@StefanBleeker) December 3, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepi was not named to the 26-man squad to travel to Qatar, with forwards such as Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Haji Wright preferred instead. At the time, manager Gregg Berhalter explained his decision, saying: "The Dutch league, I think it's a great league, but it doesn't bring the same physicality that the Premier League or the Championship brings. That was something that went into the decision."

WHAT NEXT FOR PEPI? Still only 19 years of age, Pepi will be hoping to get back into the USMNT team before his country co-hosts the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada.