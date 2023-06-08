Revealed: The eye-watering cost to see Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut as World Cup winner’s arrival in MLS sees ticket resale prices soar

Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami has reportedly caused prices for his potential debut in Major League Soccer to skyrocket.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi is in line to make his first appearance for the MLS side in their Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul in Florida on July 21. According to Onda Cero, fans are already reselling the tickets they have purchased for the game and demanding as high as $9,000 (£7,200) for them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi confirmed on Wednesday that he will be joining the Florida club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract this summer. The Argentina star had been in talks over a return to Barcelona, who had a dig at MLS in the wake of theannouncement, while Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal attempted to lure him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi will not feature for Inter Miami until July because of his contract at PSG, which runs until June 30, and the fact the MLS transfer window does not open until July 5. The team will play two away games before they meet Cruz Azul - against DC United and Saint Louis City - but the 35-year-old is expected to make his debut on home soil.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The attacker and his family will prepare for their move to the United States before he begins his MLS career.