Real Madrid vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Celtic on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States & India

Real Madrid will take on Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have already qualified for the knockouts and another win will ensure top spot in Group F. However, they are winless in their last two matches and will be eager to get the three points in front of their home fans after disappointing results against RB Leipzig and Girona respectively.

Meanwhile, Celtic have already been eliminated from the competition and will play for pride.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Real Madrid vs Celtic date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Celtic Date: November 2, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 11:15pm IST Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Celtic on TV & live stream online?

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on the TUDN network and can be live streamed on Paramount+.

BT Sport 4 is showing the game between Celtic and Real Madrid in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. TUDN USA, Univision NOW Paramount+,TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás, Paramount+. UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLiv

Real Madrid squad and team news

Real Madrid will continue to miss Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema with muscle fatigue. He continues to train individually at Valdebebas.

Carlo Ancelotti will look to rotate against Celtic and Aurelien Tchouameni should make a comeback in the starting XI, with Luka Modric being rested. Marco Asensio could be given a start along with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo in a front three.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Tchouameni, Valverde; Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Asensio

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez Defenders Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy, Odriozola. Midfielders Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vasquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Kroos Forwards Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano

Celtic squad & team news

Celtic will miss the services of Callum McGregor after he injured his knee against Leipzig. Jota returned to action against Livingston but is unlikely to start.

However, Carl Starfelt might be reinstated to the squad after successfully recovering from his own knee issue.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Taylor, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Ralston; Hatate, O'Riley, Mooy; Abada, Furuhashi, Forrest