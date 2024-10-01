RB Leipzig vs Juventus Predictions: Under 2.5 goals, Juventus to win

Our football expert brings you their RB Leipzig vs Juventus predictions, with the teams scheduled to square off at 9 pm on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig vs Juventus Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for RB Leipzig vs Juventus:

Under 2.5 goals with odds of @1.90 on Betway, equating to a 53% chance for there to be two goals or less in the match.

Dusan Vlahovic to score with odds of @2.80 on Betway, indicating a 36% chance of the Serbian forward scoring.

Juventus Victory with odds of @3.00 on Betway, equating to a 33% chance of the away side winning.

Juventus can beat RB Leipzig 1-0 in a cagey affair.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

RB Leipzig host Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night as they aim to get some points on the board.

Marco Rose’s side finished 4th in the Bundesliga last season and reached the knockout stages of the Champions League before being beaten by Real Madrid.

RB Leipzig suffered defeat in their opening European game of the season when they visited the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, but it is their only defeat of the current campaign in five competitive matches.

The Old Lady are back amongst Europe’s elite thanks to 3rd-place finish last season. Despite the success, the club opted to move on Massimiliano Allegri and replace him with Thiago Motta in the summer.

Juventus returned to winning ways at the weekend as they coasted past Girona. Thiago Motta is enjoying an unbeaten start in Turin, but this trip to Germany represents his toughest test yet.

Probable Lineups for RB Leipzig vs Juventus

Gulacsi; Geertruida, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Nusa, Seiwald Vermeeren, Simons; Opensa, Sesko

Di Gregorio; Danil, Kalulu, Bremer, Cambiaso; Thuram, Luiz, Koopmeiners; Gonzalez, Yoldiz, Vlahovic

Defence First in Crucial Clash

Juventus hope to move towards a more possession-based style under Thiago Motta to dominate games and produce attacking football. The intent has been evident in the early stages of his tenure, but their defence has outperformed the attack at this stage. The Old Lady are yet to concede a goal in Serie A, securing three 3-0 wins and three 0-0 draws. Their average xGA of 0.39 per game is the lowest in Europe’s top five leagues. Bayern have the second lowest with 0.67.

RB Leipzig have also been solid at the back. They have kept a clean sheet in four of their five league matches to this point, with those seeing an average of two goals per game. With both teams capable of shutting out the opposition, goals could be at a premium. Therefore, the first of our RB Leipzig vs Juventus predictions is under 2.5 goals in the match.

RB Leipzig vs Juventus Bet 1: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.90 with Betway

Vlahovic to Build on Solid Start

Dusan Vlahovic has blown hot and cold throughout his Juve career thus far, but he should be full of confidence, having netted two goals in the win over Genoa at the weekend. The striker had five attempts and amassed an xG of 1.46. He should become more effective as the players become accustomed to the new system.

The Serbian’s tally of four league goals makes him the joint-top scorer in Serie A after six matches. His underlying stats over the last 12 months also show promise. He ranks in the top 5% of forwards across Europe’s top five leagues for shots, with an average of 4.08 per 90 minutes. His non-penalty xG of 0.54 per 90 minutes played over that period means he is in the 88th percentile when compared with the same group.

RB Leipzig vs Juventus Bet 2: Dusan Vlahovic Anytime Scorer @ 2.80 with Betway

Juve Can Snatch an Away Win

There is very little to split these teams and playing on the road means that Juventus are the slight outsiders for this one. Nevertheless, we are backing Thiago Motta’s men to come away with all three points.

RB Leipzig’s only Champions League wins last season came over Red Star Belgrade and Slovan Bratislava. They failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their eight matches in this competition last season.

Juve’s opponents across their three away matches this season have averaged just 7.33 shots per game. The Old Lady hope to starve their opponents of chances once again.