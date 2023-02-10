Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to turn down LAFC move in favour of Chelsea stay

- Striker has spurned MLS move
- Interest from European clubs
- Chelsea contract expires this summer
WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have held talks with LAFC about a potential loan move for the striker. However, The Telegraph reports the player insisted that he wants to stay at Chelsea, citing the fact that he believes it's not the right time in his career to play in MLS. Aubameyang is aware that there is some interest from European clubs in securing his signature this summer.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker left Barcelona in a surprise deal at the end of August and penned a short term deal that will keep him at Chelsea until this summer. He's struggled so far at Stamford Bridge, scoring three times in 18 appearances in all competitions.
WHAT THEY SAID?: Chelsea manager Graham Potter denied that Aubemeyang's Chelsea exit is imminent, saying in a press conference on Friday: "No, nothing to report. He has been training with us this week, training with us well. He has been supporting his team-mates and while he is here, he is doing what he needs to do."
WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? The striker will play the remainder of the season at Chelsea, but a switch this summer — to Europe or MLS — seems likely.
