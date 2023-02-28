Paul Pogba could FINALLY make Juventus debut vs Torino - but Massimiliano Allegri also fires 'motivated' warning to injury-plagued midfielder

- Pogba set to make Juventus debut
- Allegri to include midfielder in squad for Torino
- Has advised him to remain motivated
WHAT HAPPENED? The Juventus boss is set to hand Pogba his second debut for the club in the Turin derby clash, with the midfielder finally ready to return to action after battling fitness issues for the past seven months. Pogba was included in the squad for the club's clash against Monza on January 29 but he remained an unused substitute in the match, and has since suffered further injury setbacks. Allegri is ready to give the Frenchman some minutes against Torino, but has also warned him to keep his motivation levels high heading into a crucial period of the season.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters Allegri said of Pogba's physical condition: "He's feeling better and he's been called up for tomorrow's game. If necessary, we'll play him. We know he won't have much playing time, but he can play.
"I've talked to him like I have all the others. He understands it's an important part of the season to get back to playing. He must remain motivated to help us finish the season well."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 29-year-old returned to Juventus from Manchester United after a gap of six years last summer. Unfortunately, he was ruled out of action during pre-season after suffering a knee injury, which also kept him away from France's 2022 World Cup squad.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Allegri's side, who are eighth in Serie A after being hit with a 15-point deduction for false accounting, face Torino on Tuesday before taking on Roma on Sunday.
