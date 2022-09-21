Paul Merson: I went too far with Maguire comments on TV

- Merson apologised for fiery Maguire rant
- Delivered scathing assessment in 2019
- Called defender to apologise
WHAT HAPPENED? Three years on from when Merson slammed Maguire's £80 million transfer to Manchester United on Sky Sports, the pundit and former footballer has revealed he took things too far and apologised to Maguire after the fact.
WHAT HE SAID: In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Merson said: "It was just my opinion. I rang up Brendan Rodgers and said, 'Can you get me Harry Maguire’s number?' I didn’t feel comfortable with myself.
"I needed to ring him and say, 'I don’t agree with the £80m but I shouldn’t have said that and I’m sorry'. I went a little bit too far."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Merson went viral for a scathing assessment of the transfer, calling it a "ridiculous" move and pulling no punches as he claimed that the only reason Maguire looked good when playing for England is because he's protected by a three centre-back formation.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? The defender has been included in the England squad for their final two games before the World Cup kicks off and desperately needs a string of good performances to try and find a way back into the team at Manchester United.