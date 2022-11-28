Onana must respect the rules if he wants to play at World Cup again, says Cameroon coach Song

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has been told to "respect the rules" if he wants to return to the team during the World Cup, coach Rigobert Song says.

Onana left out of squad for Serbia clash

Goalkeeper exiled for disciplinary reasons

But could find a way back into team

WHAT HAPPENED? Onana was left out of the Cameroon squad for the 3-3 draw against Serbia on Monday for disciplinary reasons and it had been reported that he was sent home. Song has denied that the Inter goalkeeper has already left Qatar and suggested that he could be welcomed back into the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course the goalkeeper position is an important one and he is an important player but we are in a difficult tournament and I know what I have to do and that is to ensure the team takes precedence over individuals," he told reporters. "For the time being I have asked him to wait - to see if is going to stay with us. I have asked him to respect the rules and maybe come back into the squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Devis Epassy played in goal in Onana's absence as Cameroon secured a vital point against Serbia to keep their hopes of progressing beyond the group stage alive. The 26-year-old may be back in contention for a place in the team ahead of their final match of the round.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMEROON? Song's team will look to book their place in the last-16 of the World Cup by getting a positive result when they take on Brazil on December 2.