‘Neymar has the qualities of Ronaldinho’ – Fabregas says Barcelona target has ‘everything to be the best’

The former Blaugrana midfielder, who played alongside the Brazilian forward at Camp Nou, considers the South American to be a world-class talent

Neymar “has qualities at the level of Ronaldinho”, according to Cesc Fabregas, and has “everything to be the best” as talk of a possible return to continues to build.

The international forward departed Camp Nou back in 2017 as part of a record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) transfer deal.

A productive spell has been taken in at , but speculation regarding a second stint in surfaced almost the moment Neymar touched down in and Barca have made no secret of the fact that they would welcome a familiar face back into their ranks.

More teams

Fabregas can see why, with the current midfielder a big fan of a player he enjoyed considerable success alongside in Catalunya and one he feels can be compared to another iconic Brazilian star.

The World Cup winner told an Instagram Live session: "Neymar is an outlier, he has qualities at the level of Ronaldinho.

"He is a superstar that makes the difference when he wants.

"It's been a while since I played with him and he recently killed us in two games with PSG.

"[Lionel Messi], Luis [Suarez] and the rest liked having him in the team because at any moment he could give you an assist or dribble, something that is difficult in an evenly matched game."

While Neymar has continued to star on the pitch for club and country, he has faced regular rounds of criticism when it comes to his attitude and antics off the field.

Fabregas sees no cause for concern there, with the 28-year-old considered to be a “good kid”.

"He has everything to be the best," added Catalan native Fabregas. "Off the pitch he is a very good kid. He is like a child; he is always happy and enjoys life."

Fabregas left Barca some three years before Neymar headed for the exits, with his final outing for a club he returned to from Arsenal in 2011 coming in a title-deciding defeat to .

"[My departure was] determined by the match against Atletico," Fabregas explained.

"At that time, I became a starter with Tata [Martino].

Article continues below

"At the time I was playing the most in my career, almost 60 games in a year.

"I earn the place [in the line-up], Xavi does not play and we lose the league [title] after winning, and we have a goal ruled out for offside without me participating in the play at any time.

"Everything could have changed for me to stay, but for small details; we lost at the Camp Nou and I had it in my head to move on."