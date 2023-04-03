Next Chelsea manager: Blues to interview at least FIVE candidates as Julian Nagelsmann approach could be delayed

Chelsea are set to interview at least five candidates who could replace former manager Graham Potter at the helm.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea parted ways with Graham Potter on Sunday just six months after his arrival at the club. Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was considered the early favourite to take the Blues hot seat but now The Telegraph reports that the club would interview as many as five candidates before deciding on the next manager of the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the report, owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have delegated the job of finding the next Chelsea coach to sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley. The duo will interview former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti along with two other candidates.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After parting ways with Thomas Tuchel in September last year, Chelsea interviewed just two managers, Potter and Pochettino before deciding on the former. But reportedly the club will not make the same mistake of rushing into any decision and will rather take their time, despite the club facing Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash next week.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Currently without a coach, Chelsea will next take on Liverpool in a crucial Premier League clash on April 4.