Are Newcastle planning raid on Man Utd for McTominay? Howe addresses talk of loan transfer for midfielder

Eddie Howe has rubbished any suggestion that Newcastle are plotting a January raid on Manchester United for midfielder Scott McTominay.

Scotland international struggling for starts

Winter move touted

Magpies pursuing other targets

WHAT HAPPENED? The Scotland international midfielder has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season, taking in 21 appearances across all competitions. Many of those outings have come from the bench, with the 26-year-old last starting a Premier League game back on October 2, and that has led to speculation regarding a possible move elsewhere during the winter transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on whether Newcastle be exploring the option of taking McTominay on loan, Howe told reporters: “No, that is not true. The loan market is always a big option for us. But I think getting the right player on loan is very difficult.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While ruling out an approach for McTominay, Newcastle are hoping to bolster their ranks before the next recruitment deadline passes after working their way into the Premier League’s top four and through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle’s spending power off the back of a big-money takeover in 2021 is well documented, with the Magpies prepared to invest heavily if the right targets become available to help them progress as a collective.