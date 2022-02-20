New Zealand defender scores three own goals against USWNT

New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore scored three own goals in the first half of the SheBelives Cup on Sunday as the United States Women's National Team took full control of the tie early on.

USWNT are taking on New Zealand in California as part of the competition, which also includes Czech Republic and Iceland.

But Liverpool centre-back Moore had a horrific first half for the visiting side.

What has happened?

USWNT found themselves ahead just five minutes into the tie when Moore diverted a cross into her own net.

A minute later, Sofia Huerta sent a diagonal ball into the box for Margaret Purce, but Moore once again ended up knocking it past the goalkeeper.

Purce then ran down the right side before sending in a low cross where Moore's failed clearance from close range ended up hitting the net.

The United States added to their lead early in the second period when Ashley Hatch headed in after a cross found her in the middle of the box.

What next for USWNT?

After drawing 0-0 with Czech Republic and Sunday's clash with New Zealand, just one game remains for United States.

They will meet Iceland in the last match of the tournament on Wednesday.

