'I never tried to copy and paste' - Arsenal manager Arteta distances himself from Guardiola comparisons ahead of Man City FA Cup showdown

Mikel Arteta insists he has never tried to "copy and paste" Pep Guardiola's style and instead claimed the are "very different" as managers.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal manager learnt the nuances of the trade under the guidance of Guardiola during his stint at Manchester City as an assistant. Many believe that Arsenal's style is similar to that of City as both teams like adopt a possession-based style with their wingers high up the pitch. However, Arteta asserted that he has never tried to duplicate the tactics of his managerial guru and is eager to have his own blueprint for Arsenal.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We grew up in the same position. I cannot control that. I have never tried to copy and paste anything. This club deserves much better than that, and it would not work that way. Every character and person dictates how the manager is, and how the team is. And we are very different. We are really different as people and we are very different as managers. That is why we understand each other so well and have the relationship that we have. That is probably for someone else to respond," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Arteta admitted that Guardiola has had a major influence on his career as a player and thanked him for taking him under his wing at City while he was working on his managerial skills. "I feel gratitude. First of all, because he inspired me as a player and he inspired me and gave me the opportunity as a coach. That’s it. For what people think of me, I accept it. I wouldn’t be sitting here and having that willingness and love for coaching if he hadn’t trusted in my love and given me the opportunity. I was looking at him and just wanted to achieve what he was doing. He was an inspiration since I was 18 years old," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal and Man City will clash in a fourth round FA Cup tie on Friday.