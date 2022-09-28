Mexico vs Colombia: Lineups & LIVE updates

Can El Tri build on their recent win over Peru and put Colombia to the sword as well?

Mexico continue their 2022 World Cup preparation with a friendly against Colombia at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Tuesday night.

Gerardo Martino's men beat Peru 1-0 earlier this month courtesy of a late Hirving Lozano goal and they will be hoping to build on that versus Nestor Lorenzo's troops.

Colombia, meanwhile, head into the friendly off the back of a 4-1 win over Guatemala, with James Rodriguez, Luis Sinisterra, Rafael Santos Borre and Yaser Asprilla finding the net.

Mexico vs Colombia potential lineups

Mexico XI versus Peru (4-3-3): Ochoa; K. Alvarez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Rodriguez, E. Alvarez, Chavez; Alvarado, Martin, Lozano

Colombia XI versus Guatemala (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Munoz, Llinas Montejo, Lucumi, Mojica; Uribe, Lerma; Cuadrado, James Rodriguez, Diaz; Falcao

Mexico vs Colombia LIVE updates

Mexico World Cup fixtures

Mexico meet Poland in their Group C opener, before favourites Argentina await on matchday 2, with the third group-stage encounter versus Saudi Arabia potentially crucial in their bid to reach the round of 16.

They have survived the group stages on each of their last seven participations, but have not made it to the quarter-finals since 1986.