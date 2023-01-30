McKennie passes Leeds medical as £35m deal agreed for USMNT star as midfielder prepares to leave Juventus

Weston McKennie has reportedly passed his medical at Leeds, with a deal potentially worth £35 million ($43m) lined up with Juventus.

American heading out of Turin

Midfielder moving to the Premier League

Initial loan with purchase option

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international midfielder is heading out of Turin as the Bianconeri prepare to start freshening up an underperforming squad. Leeds are happy to buy into McKennie’s undoubted ability, with the 24-year-old set to join fellow countrymen Jesse Marsch, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams at Elland Road.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabrizio Romano reports that McKennie has moved a step closer to completing his Premier League move after successfully undergoing physical examinations. Late interest in the USMNT star from the likes of Nottingham Forest has been fended off by Leeds in order to get a winter transfer pushed through.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The agreement for McKennie will initially be a loan through to the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but Leeds have a purchase option for the summer that could see them complete a permanent deal that will be worth £29m ($36m) up front with a further £6m ($7m) in add-ons.

WHAT NEXT? McKennie - who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar - has been with Juventus since September 2020 and has taken in 65 appearances for the Serie A heavyweights, scoring eight goals along the way.