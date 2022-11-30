News Matches
Mbappe dropped to France bench for Tunisia clash after being pictured with ankle bandage in training

James Westwood
16:14 SAST 2022/11/30
Mbappe-France-World-Cup
Kylian Mbappe has been dropped to the France bench for their clash with Tunisia amid concerns the forward is struggling with an ankle problem.
  • Mbappe starts final group game on bench
  • Reportedly nursing ankle problem
  • Expected to return to first XI in round of 16

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has been named among the substitutes as Les Bleus conclude their World Cup group stage campaign at Education City Stadium on Wednesday. The forward was picture with strapping round his ankle in a training session on Tuesday and it has been reported that he is dealing with an ongoing injury that is being managed carefully.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's ankle issue is said to have originated while playing for Paris Saint-Germain, but it hasn't hampered him in Qatar so far, with the forward having managed to record three goals in his first two appearances at the World Cup. Didier Deschamps will be expected to bring the 23-year-old straight back into his lineup when France play their first match of the knockout stages, with his side safely through as Group D winners already.

More to follow.

