Mbappe did not want Neymar out of PSG, claims Campos

Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos has revealed that the club were never planning to sell Neymar in the summer transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? Many football fans were led to believe that the Messi-Mbappe-Neymar trio at PSG was going to be disbanded during the summer. Neymar was linked for much of the transfer window with a move away from the French capital but he was never going anywhere, according to Campos.

WHAT HE SAID: Asked whether the Brazilian was ever on the way out, he said: "No. I even heard that Kylian had demanded that we take Neymar out. No. We count on all three. Last year, Kylian was the best player in the world. Messi was adapting, Neymar was injured and Kylian held the team together. He is a huge player.

"But Neymar is a very good player, there is no doubt about that. And above all, everything I heard before about him, I must've listened wrong because he always arrives on time. I see a Neymar involved in the team project, in the club project."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Much of the early-season talk at PSG has revolved around potential rifts between Mbappe and Neymar. If their performances are anything to go by, that seems very unlikely as they have scored seven and eight goals respectively already.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? After coming from behind to beat Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League in midweek, PSG return to Ligue 1 action with a trip to face Lyon on Sunday evening. The champions have Marseille breathing down their necks at the top of the table as they share the same points tally after seven games.