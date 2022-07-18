Mbappe and Messi thrill Japanese fans with slick goal at PSG's pre-season open training session
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined to produce a dazzling goal in front of thousands of fans during a training session in Japan. The French champions are preparing for the new season with a training camp in Japan and held an open session on Monday.
Around 13,000 spectators turned up to see the Ligue 1 team's star players in action and they were treated to a sublime move from Messi and Mbappe.
Watch Messi assist Mbappe for goal in PSG training
Messi put in the hard work to win the ball and pass it towards Mbappe.
The France international managed to control it and flick it from one foot to the other and backheeling it beyond the goalkeeper.
PSG meet with Japanese kids
During their preseason tour in Japan, the star-studded team had a meet and greet with children from their host nation.
An update on the club's website read: "After a first day of discovering their base camp, both in the hotel and on the training ground, our Parisians experienced this second day of the tour in Japan from a different perspective.
"Early on Monday morning, some of them were also able to play with the Kids Academy, to challenge the budding supporters of the club from the capital on the pitch. A very nice moment! "
Editors' Picks
- 'Shocked' ex-Orlando Pirates skipper Jele sheds light on rejecting new offer
- How Liverpool splashed over £600m on transfer signings: From Salah and Mane to Nunez and Diaz
- Orlando Pirates release captain Jele after 16 years of service
- A history of Cristiano Ronaldo's Nike Mercurial series love affair