'Equal pay' - Mats Hummels makes Kylian Mbappe salary request amid Saudi transfer rumours

Aditya Gokhale
Mats Hummels Kylian MbappeGetty/GOAL
M. HummelsK. MbappéPSGAl HilalBorussia DortmundShowbizLigue 1BundesligaPro League

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels tweeted a video of his sliding tackle on Kylian Mbappe at the 2020 Euros with a strange request.

  • Hummels makes funny equal pay comment

  • Makes sly reference to Al-Hilal's Mbappe bid

  • Future with Dortmund still up in the air

WHAT HAPPENED? The German defender who has also played for Dortmund's rivals, Bayern Munich, took to Twitter to ask for equal pay for 'the guys tackling & getting tackled' as he made a sly reference to recent rumours of Mbappe's massive Al-Hilal wage offer. Hummels has been linked to a potential move to the Saudi Pro League this summer with the Black and Yellow looking to offload multiple players.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Earlier today the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, 'warned' Paris Saint-Germain that Mbappe must stay in the French capital. Hidalgo argued that PSG ought to use every effort to retain "the best player in the world" and expressed concern over the club's handling of the 24-year-old after giving him a contract ultimatum.

WHAT NEXT? While a move to Saudi with Al-Hilal is still extremely unlikely for the 2018 World Cup winner, a move could be on for Hummels as Dortmund look to sell him.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

170612 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 65124Jude Bellingham
  • 18331Christopher Nkunku
  • 12892Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 15028Mason Mount
  • 8141Sandro Tonali
  • 20382Other
170612 Votes