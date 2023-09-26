Man Utd takeover latest: Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'restructuring' offer in attempt to break deadlock with Glazers

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly restructuring his bid to buy Manchester United in an attempt to break the deadlock with the Glazer family.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bloomberg report that the INEOS chief is preparing a sixth offer for the club which addresses some of the 'complexities' of his previous bid in a fresh attempt to kickstart the sales process that has dragged on interminably since it was announced.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glazer family announced a 'strategic review' of their ownership in November last year and instructed financial advisors to solicit bids for the club. Ten months on, despite several rounds of bidding and reported offers of over £5bn ($6.1bn), the family have yet to make a decision on the future of the club, much to the frustration of fans. The two leading bidders - Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani –have remained patient with the process. Ratcliffe will hope a his new, fine-tuned bid will finally persuade United's owners to accept.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? United begin their defence of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace this evening.