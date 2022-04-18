Man Utd star Fernandes avoids serious injury in car crash

By Peter McVitie
Getty/GOAL

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday but has managed to avoid serious injury.

The midfielder is expected to train with his team-mates despite the incident involving his Porsche.

Portugal star Fernandes could still feature for United as they take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Editors' Picks

More to follow...