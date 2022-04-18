Man Utd star Fernandes avoids serious injury in car crash
By Peter McVitie
Getty/GOAL
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday but has managed to avoid serious injury.
The midfielder is expected to train with his team-mates despite the incident involving his Porsche.
Portugal star Fernandes could still feature for United as they take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.
More to follow...