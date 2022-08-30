- Five-year contract to be signed
- Reunited with Erik ten Hag
- Added firepower at Old Trafford
WHAT HAPPENED? A long-running recruitment saga has finally come to a close, with the 22-year-old having been identified by the Red Devils as a top target early in the summer window. He will reportedly sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford, where he will be reunited with Erik ten Hag.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony’s arrival adds more firepower to the collective ranks at United, with a man that hit 25 goals through 82 appearances for Ajax set to fill a wide attacking role in a system that favours a front three.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? The South American's debut for United could see him thrown in at the deep end, with the Red Devils set to face old adversaries Arsenal – who have made an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign - on September 4.