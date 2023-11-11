Man Utd's problems deepen! Erik ten Hag learns extent of Jonny Evans' thigh injury after nightmare evening in Copenhagen

Soham Mukherjee
Johnny Evans injured Man Utd 2023-24Getty Images
J. EvansManchester UnitedManchester United vs Luton TownLuton TownPremier League

Erik ten Hag confronts mounting challenges as Jonny Evans faces weeks on the sidelines due to a thigh injury, exacerbating Manchester United's woes.

  • Evans sidelined for weeks with a thigh issue
  • Defensive problems escalate at Man Utd
  • Varane likely to replace Evans against Luton

WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old, making his Champions League return after a decade, suffered a thigh injury against Copenhagen, exiting the match after just 13 minutes. United went on to lose the tie 4-3, and a red card to Marcus Rashford further compounded their misery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag's predicament deepens as he now has to cope with the absence of another left-sided centre-back as Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw continue with their respective rehab. Raphael Varane is expected to step in against Luton on Saturday after replacing Evans midweek.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement from the club read: “Jonny Evans will be out of action for the next few weeks with injury. The Northern Ireland defender suffered a thigh strain in the first half of our Champions League game with FC Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Jonny Evans Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty

Next Match

Johnny Evans Man Utd 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United's injury crisis deepens as midfielder Casemiro pulled his hamstring against Newcastle. Initially projected to be a brief absence but he is now anticipated to be sidelined until the Christmas period. Additionally, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are also unavailable due to injuries.

