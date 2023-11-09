'This has nothing to do with football' - Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag left fuming after 'three wrong decisions' in shock Copenhagen defeat

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, cut a frustrated figure and blamed questionable refereeing decisions for his side's shock Copenhagen defeat.

Ten Hag blamed poor refereeing decisions

Opined Rashford should not have been shown red

Knockout hopes hanging by a thread

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils saw their two-goal advantage vanish into thin air as Copenhagen mounted a spirited comeback after Marcus Rashford was sent off, to win the match 4-3 at Parken Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Dutch manager argued that the red card altered the course of the game and also questioned the two goals that they conceded before half-time, with the first the subject of a marginal offside call and the other a controversial penalty.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The red card changes everything,' said the United manager after the defeat. "I think when you freeze frame it, it always looks so much worse and as I say it takes them so long and they make a red card of it.

"Come on. The first 25 minutes we dictated, dominated the game, went 2-0 up and then the red card changes everything. We are down to 10 and we are very disappointed."

Criticising the refereeing decisions on the next two goals he added: "We conceded two goals before half-time which should never count. The first is offside, a player is in front of Andre Onana. The second is a penalty that's very harsh. The ball on the hand, but it's so close and the hand is in such a normal position. He (Harry Maguire) went for the ball and the ref needs such a long time. That is in four games, four penalties against us, and I say three are very debatable.

"I'm very disappointed about such decisions. The game is never meant to be like this. This has nothing to do with football. Decisions have to be made and I accept also wrong decisions are made by some at this level. Three such tough decisions (against FC Copenhagen). You control the game and the game is never meant to be for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nonetheless, Ten Hag was pleased with the performance of his side and believes that they will turn around their fortunes sooner rather than later.

"This squad is resilient and the whole season so many decisions are against us, so many setbacks for injuries," he added. "I said to the lads it will turn, one moment in the season it will turn in our favour."

WHAT NEXT? The defeat against Copenhagen has left Manchester United at the bottom of Champions League Group A, endangering their prospects of advancing to the knockout stages. Their next two matches will be crucial for their qualification hopes when they will face Galatasaray in Turkey on November 29 and then Bayern Munich on the final matchday on December 12 at Old Trafford.