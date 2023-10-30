Man dies after allegedly trying to climb into Napoli's Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for AC Milan clash without ticket

A man has died after allegedly trying to climb into Napoli's stadium for their clash against AC Milan without a ticket.

Antonio Scotto Di Luzio was found dead inside the abandoned parking area underneath the guest sector of the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona following the match on Sunday night, reports Gazetta dello Sport.

The 42-year-old was reportedly found at 2am on Monday morning after falling from a height of 20 metres in an attempt to get into the ground.

An investigation into the Bacoli resident's death is understood to be underway, in addition to the findings carried out by police forensics.

The report states a man who identified himself as a friend of the deceased reportedly told police it was an accident and explained how he and Di Luzio intended to enter the stadium despite not having a ticket.

On the pitch, Napoli and Milan played out a 2-2 draw in the Serie A clash.