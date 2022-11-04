Man City vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham on TV in the UK and U.S and India

Defending champions Manchester City will host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium for their twelfth Premier League fixture of the season on Saturday. The Citizens are second in the league standings, just two points behind leaders Arsenal and cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the season.

Interestingly, both teams have suffered just one defeat in their last five league outings although the visitors have dropped more points compared to the hosts. Fulham will hope to surprise Pep Guardiola's team and keep their four-match unbeaten run going.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Man City vs Fulham date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Fulham Date: November 5, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Man City vs Fulham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

The game between Man City and Fulham isn't being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US Universo, USA Network fuboTV UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Hotstar

Man City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will have to take a call on Erling Haaland who has missed the last two matches due to an injury. He remains a doubt for the game.

While Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker remain unavailable while Manuel Akanji has recovered and is fit to play.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Fulham squad and team news

Fulham boss Marcos Silva will be without Neeskens Kebano who is out of action due to a ruptured Achilles.

The team will also be without Bobby Decordova-Reid who has picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will serve a one-game ban.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; James, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic