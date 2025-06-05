Mamelodi Sundowns didn’t just represent a club - they carried the hopes of a nation

Lerato Mkhondo gives Masandawana their flowers for carrying the dreams of Mzansi on their shoulders in Cairo.

Featuring in a prestigious tournament like the Caf Champions League is no small feat, and reaching the final is a truly remarkable achievement.

Mamelodi Sundowns faced a challenging path during their 2024/25 campaign, but their experience and resilience carried them all the way to the final.

Despite unexpected technical issues and mid-season changes, Masandawana remained composed, focused, and determined to reach their goal.

Special credit must go to Miguel Cardoso, who took over as head coach in December and settled in seamlessly. The Portuguese tactician inherited a squad full of quality and did an excellent job leading them forward.

Sundowns along with many South Africans, shared one dream: to see the country’s champions bring the Caf Champions League trophy home, earning a second star for the club and a third for the nation. Unfortunately, newly crowned champions Pyramids FC crushed that dream, leaving the nation heartbroken.

Though Sundowns boast one of the best squads on the continent, their performance this season was mixed yet impressive. Over 12 games, they recorded 3 wins, 7 draws, and 2 losses. Despite those modest stats, they still managed to reach the final of Africa’s biggest club competition. This achievement alone speaks volumes about the squad’s quality and character, something that should never be overlooked.

Their journey was about more than football; it was about representing a nation. The unity and support from fans across South Africa - even from rival clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, highlighted how much this moment meant to everyone. This wasn’t just about Sundowns; it was about national pride.

The loss was made even more painful by the fact that it came at the hands of the same team that knocked Pirates out in the semi-finals, denying us a dream all-South African final. Pyramids FC didn’t just defeat two of our best clubs - they went on to crush our hopes in the final.

Still, it’s important to remember the fight Sundowns put up. Despite questions surrounding aspects of the final, one thing is undeniable: the players gave their all. They battled until the very end, as true champions do.

The 14-time South African champions have long proven their dominance in local football. While winning the Champions League would have made them truly incomparable, their legacy remains strong.

To Masandawana: Thank you for representing South Africa with class, passion, and pride. Your efforts did not go unnoticed, and your loss was deeply felt by every supporter who believed in you. Your performance on the continental stage continues to inspire.

You’ve earned another chance to showcase your brilliance, this time on a global stage. As you prepare to face Ulsan HD, Borussia Dortmund, and Fluminense, carry the nation with you. Stand tall, you’ve been counted among the best football clubs in the world, and rightfully so.

Go out there and show the world what you’re made of. Show them why you’re Mzansi’s undisputed champions and a true giant of African football.

We believe in you and we’ll be with you every step of the way in the Club World Cup!