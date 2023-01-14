Liverpool at 'real low point' - Henderson says Reds have no confidence in depressing statement

Jordan Henderson admitted that 'everything went wrong' for Liverpool in a brutally honest interview following their dreadful defeat at Brighton.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds sunk to eighth in the league as they were leapfrogged by their opponents on Saturday afternoon having been thumped 3-0 at the Amex Stadium . A brace from Solly Marsch gave the Seagulls a comfortable lead before Danny Welbeck added to Liverpool's misery with a fine goal in the 83rd minute.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, Henderson admitted: "Everything. Everything went wrong from the start to the end. Brighton were better than us in all departments. It's a real low point as a team. We have to stay together. It's a tough moment but we need to get together, stay together and try and change things quickly. We have to try and learn and show a reaction.

"There wasn't one thing. It was numerous things and it hasn't been right for a little while now. Everybody knows that. We know we can be better. I'll take responsibility and the lads will. We have to try to put it right."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool were completely outplayed by the home team who had 61 per cent possession, managed nine shots on target (compared to two for the Reds) and completed 240 more passes. Jurgen Klopp's men have now lost six of 18 league games this term; in the entirety of last season, they were defeated just twice.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? While Premier League glory is now surely out of reach for the Reds, they may still have a shot at the FA Cup but will have to beat Wolves away from home in a replay next week.