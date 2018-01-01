Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona keen on Christensen

While he could depart in the summer, the Brazil star is leaning toward staying in the French capital

Neymar is more likely than not to stay with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to le10sport.

The Brazil star has considered leaving in the past, but has begun to reconsider as he grows more comfortable within the PSG side and realises his financial situation would not be easily replicated elsewhere.

The result is a Neymar who, while he still could change his mind, is more likely than not to stay with PSG.