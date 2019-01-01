Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd ready to splash £100 million on Sancho

Toronto's Hernandez announced retirement
Toronto FC's Jason Hernandez has announced his retirement, the club announced.
The defender spent 14 years in MLS, playing for five clubs: the MetroStars, Chivas USA, San Jose Earthquakes, New York City FC and finally Toronto FC.
He will now move into the front office as Toronto FC’s first Manager of Player Engagement.
Barca chase Paraguay starlet Ovelar
Barcelona are after Paraguay starlet Fernando Ovelar, claim Sport.
The 15-year-old attacker made his debut at just 14, appearing for Cerro Porteno's first team while becoming the lowest goalscorer in the history of the Paraguayan league.
Last month, Barca executives got a closer look at Olevar, who is taking part in the South American U17 Championships with Paraguay.
Wenger: I've been offered the France job many times
Arsene Wenger revealed he has been offered the France job several times throughout his career.
Wenger is currently unemployed having left Arsenal at the end of last season, and the French boss also discussed potential interest in PSG.
Sporting KC sign Hasler
Sporitng KC have signed defender Nico Hasler, the club announced.
Hasler, formerly of Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire, has signed a contract for the rest of the 2019 campaign.
The defender is a Lichtenstein international and was named Liechtensteiner Footballer of the Year in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Eriksson and Allardyce linked with India job
Sven-Goran Eriksson and Sam Allardyce have been linked with the manager's role of the India national team, according to the Times of India.
Alberto Roca, Giovanni De Biasi and Hakan Ericson have formally applied for the job as the federation now creates a shortlist of candidates.
De Biasi is seen among the favourites, having previously managed Albania and Deportivo Alaves
Napoli chase Real Madrid's Valverde
Napoli are chasing Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, according to AS.
The midfielder is seen as a replacement for Marek Hamsik as the Serie A club look to bolster the midfield.
Valverde has made 20 total apparances for Real Madrid this campaign.
Real Madrid set Varane price
Real Madrid will demand that any potential suitor pay €500 million (£429m/$560m) for Raphael Varane.
The defender has been linked with a move away from the club, but Madrid are insisting any interested party meet the Frenchman's massive release clause.
Former USMNT winger Kiesewetter signs with USL club
Former U.S. national team winger Jerome Kiesewetter has signed with El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL, the club announced.
Kiesewetter had previously played for Hertha Berlin, Stuttgart and Fortuna Dusseldorf, having won the 2. Bundesliga with the latter in 2017-18.
The 26-year-old forward earned two USMNT caps after proving a frequent call-up at the youth level.
Drogba: Kante has to stay
Didier Drogba says Chelsea must keep hold of N'Golo Kante amid speculation linking the midfielder to Real Madrid.
Kante has experienced a season of ups and downs under Maurizio Sarri, who has played him in a more advanced position throughout the campaign.
Man Utd in danger of losing Mata and Herrera on free transfers
Manchester United could lose both Juan Mata and Ander Herrera to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Sports.
The two would leave the club for free, with their contracts set to expire this summer.
Discussions over new deals have been ongoing for several months, and the club still hopes to sign the two to new contracts before they decide to leave.
Mourinho opens door to Bayern Munich move
Jose Mourinho says he's open to working in Germany, hinting that Bayern Munich could be a job that interests him.
Mourinho says he'd like to win a fifth different league title, having already won in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, while saying Germany is a country that interests him.
Manchester United ready to splash £100 million on Sancho
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add to his team's young core.
Manchester United are ready to spend big on their top transfer target as the club is willing to pay £100million to sign Jadon Sancho, according to the Mirror.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to assemble a fast, young Manchester United team as he looks to build an attack around the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.
The club is willing to spend up to £100 million ($130 million) to sign the young winger less than a year after Dortmund paid £8 million ($10.45 million) to sign him from Manchester City.
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested, while Manchester City will have a matching clause, but Manchester United appears the most likely destination should he leave Dortmund.
'Kane & Pochettino will stay at Spurs'
Tottenham’s new stadium will keep the likes of Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino at the club, says Darren Anderton, while enticing “the best players in the world” to north London.
Speculation has surrounded star men in recent times, but a former England international expects them all to stay put.
Koulibaly splits with agent as he seeks switch
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has split with his agent he pushes to secure a summer switch, claims The Independent.
The Senegal international has been heavily linked with the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.
Inter tried to lure Ramsey to San Siro
Inter tried desperately to pip Serie A rivals Juventus to the signature of Aaron Ramsey, according to Calciomercato.
The Wales international has been a much sought-after asset while his deal at Arsenal runs down, but he has agreed pre-contract terms with the Italian champions ahead of a summer switch.
'Stupid Sarri' could cost Chelsea Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are trying to persuade Callum Hudson-Odoi to sign a contract extension, but those efforts are being undermined by their manager.
Maurizio Sarri is stubbornly refusing to give the teenage England international the game time he craves amid ongoing links to German giants Bayern Munich.
What happens from this point? Goal takes a look.
Varane distanced from Man Utd & Juventus
Raphael Varane may be generating talk of interest from Manchester United and Juventus, but Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane claims to have seen nothing to suggest that the defender is looking for a move.
The Blancos boss has said: “What counts is what the player tells me and right now he is at the best club in the world. He has won a lot here and he seems okay to me.”
Chelsea planning Coutinho move
Zidane promises clarity amid Courtois exit talk
Zinedine Zidane claims there “will be no debate about the goalkeeping position next season” at Real Madrid, with Thibaut Courtois currently being linked with a move away from the club.
The Belgium international only moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2018.
The 26-year-old has, however, found the going tough back in La Liga and serious questions have been asked of his future.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man Utd want Partey to replace Herrera
Manchester United have identified Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey as the ideal replacement for Ander Herrera, according to CitiNewsRoom.
Herrera has reportedly agreed to join Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer this summer, which could leave a huge gap for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to fill in midfield.
As such, the Red Devils are now ready to meet the €50m ($56m, £43m) release clause in Partey's Atletico contract, who is very keen on a move to Old Trafford.
Fekir allowed to leave Lyon
Lyon will allow Liverpool and Manchester City target Nabil Fekir to move on this summer, reports L'Equipe.
Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also being linked with the World Cup-winning midfielder as he prepares to see the exit doors opened by his current club.
Real Madrid to make summer call on Bale
Gareth Bale did not earn explicit backing from Zinedine Zidane as the Real Madrid head coach stated he wants Marcelo to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The Blancos boss is reluctant to be drawn on the future of a reported Manchester United target until the summer, but is looking to keep a Brazilian full-back on his book.
Milan stall Suso contract talks
AC Milan have put talks over Suso's new contract on hold until the end of the season, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 25-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2022, but the Rossonneri are weighing up a renewal worth €5m per season.
Suso's value has dropped considerably in the last few months, with only one goal to his name for Milan since November.
Coutinho backed to stay at Barcelona amid Man Utd links
Philippe Coutinho still has a future at Barcelona despite ongoing speculation over a transfer to Manchester United this summer, according to Edmilson.
The 26-year-old has struggled to justify his £146 million ($191m) price tag since moving to Camp Nou in January 2018 - failing to show the same kind of dynamic form he produced regularly at Liverpool.
The Brazilian has only managed to contribute six goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Barca this season and he has been touted for a swift return to the Premier League.
Read the full story on Goal.
Griezmann committed to Atletico
Leeds looking at Pompey defender
Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke is among those registering on Leeds' transfer radar, according to The Times.
Stoke are also said to be keen on the highly-rated 22-year-old, who is seeing interest in his services build heading towards the summer window.
Liverpool lining up Benfica raid
Liverpool are plotting a summer swoop on the ranks at Benfica, claims Correio da Manha.
The identity of the Reds' target has not been revealed, but the likes of Alex Grimaldo, Ruben Dias and Joao Felix have all been linked with moves away from Portugal in recent times.
Real Madrid want Pogba & Hazard
Blancos to bid for Premier League pair
Real Madrid are readying ambitious Premier League raids that will see them move for Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard, claims AS.
Star turns on the books of Manchester United and Chelsea have long been linked with switches to the Santiago Bernabeu, and the Blancos are now ready to snap up two more Galacticos.
Tottenham could submit £50m offer for Keane
Tottenham are considering launching a £50m ($65m) transfer offer for Everton's Michael Keane this summer, according to the Daily Express.
Mauricio Pochettino is aiming to bolster his options at the back ahead of next season and the England centre-back is at the top of his list.
Spurs scouts watched Keane in action during Everton's 2-0 win at West Ham on Saturday, but Arsenal are also interested in landing his signature.
Man Utd have 12 deals to do this summer, says Neville
Manchester United have spent £700 million ($914m) to stand still, says Gary Neville, with there now 12 deals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to oversee as the Red Devils prepare for another transfer refresh.
Big-money additions have failed to push the club back into Premier League title contention, with a top-four finish representing the height of domestic ambition once again in 2018-19.
Solskjaer, fresh from penning a three-year contract, is the latest manager to be charged with the task of delivering on expectation and piecing together challenges for major honours.
Read the full story on Goal.
Spurs interested in signing Douglas Costa
Juventus winger Douglas Costa has emerged as a summer transfer target for Tottenham, according to Tuttosport.
Manchester United and Manchester City are also reportedly chasing the Brazilian's signature, but Spurs are hopeful of beating their rivals in the race to secure his services.
Costa's current contract at Juve is not due to expire until 2022, however, he has not been a regular fixture in Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI this term.
Real Madrid target Gimenez to replace Varane
Atletico Madrid defender Jose María Gimenez is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, according to AS.
With Raphael Varane set to leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer, club president Florentino Perez has identified the Uruguayan as his ideal replacement.
Gimenez has featured in 25 matches for Atletico across all competitions this season, scoring twice.
Everton want to sign Zouma permanently
Everton are aiming to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on a permanent deal this summer, according to The Sun.
The Frenchman has impressed during his one-year loan at Goodison Park and club bosses have already told him they hope to tie him down beyond the current season.
Zouma has forged a strong partnership with Michael Keane in the heart of the Everton defence, with a top seven Premier League finish still within their sights come May.
Howe not discussing Chelsea target Ake
Nathan Ake has earned interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, but his manager isn't discussing his future.
Eddie Howe says he isn't focused on any transfer speculation regarding the defender, who has been a standout with Bournemouth this season.
Toronto submit loan offer for Menendez
Toronto FC have revived interest in Independiente's Jonathan Menendez, according to TYC Sports.
The forward is currently on loan with Al Rayyan having previously been a part of the Sevilla system.
Toronto previously approached for Menendez but saw the approach rebuffed, and the most recent offer would see him move to MLS on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.
Messi, Ronaldo and the 20 highest-paid football players in the world
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on top of the list, as expected, but there are some surprises on the list of best-paid players in football.
Several familiar faces are included, although the reigning Ballon d'Or winner is not among the top 20.
Inter ask for Benzema as part of Icardi deal
The Italian club is ready to part ways with the Argentinian forward
Inter are looking to bring in Karim Benzema as part of any deal to send Mauro Icardi to Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.
The Italian club is very ready to offload the Argentinian forward in the aftermath of a prologed contract dispute that has seen him away from the team.
But Zinedine Zidane is reluctant to let Benzema go given how well the forward has performed this season.
Spurs not eyeing Lloris replacement
Tottenham are not eyeing a replacement for Hugo Lloris despite the goalkeeper's recent error against Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.
Spurs are prioritising other areas of the team this summer as Mauricio Pochettino still sees Lloris as his starting goalkeeper.
The focus remains on signing two new central midfielders this summer, as well as a fullback and a striker to backup Harry Kane.
Solskjaer: I'll have a say on technical director
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will have a say in the decision-making process at Manchester United with regards to the hiring of a technical director.
The Norwegian was recently named as the club's manager on a full-time basis, having been given an interim tag when hired to replace Jose Mourinho.
Rangers have concerns over Morelos value
Rangers are concerned that Alfedro Morelos' value is dipping due to the Colombian's repeated issues with red cards, says the Telegraph.
Morelos has earned five dismissals this season and is set to serve a four-game ban for his actions against Celtic this past weekend.
The forward has scored 29 goals in 45 appearances, but behavioural concerns could see teams scared away from a summer bid.
Rodgers set to hold King talks
Brendan Rodgers is set to hold taks with Andy King over the midfielder's future, the manager says.
King was frozen out by previous manager Claude Puel and is currently recovering from an ankle injury.
“He is still a young guy and there is no reason why he can’t (play for City again),” he said, according to the Leicester Mercury.
“Ultimately for players it is about game time. They want to play, and he is at an age where he will want to play."
Arsenal eye Bournemouth star Fraser
Arsenal are eyeing Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser as a summer signing, according to the Mirror.
Fraser has also earned attention from Tottenham ahead of the summer window having impressed for the Cherries this season.
Arsenal will look to add a wide player and an Aaron Ramsey replacement in the central midfield, but the club's budget will depend on if the team can secure Champions League football for next season.
Simeone leads world's best-paid managers
Diego Simeone leads the way as France Football revealed the list of the world's best-paid managers.
Also included among the list are a number of unemployed coaches, including Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger.