Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca eye January Bakambu move

Kroenke: Arsenal are not for sale
Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has said the club are not for sale despite a £1.8 billion bid from Spotify founder Daniel Ek.
Gunners fans have grown frustrated under the Kroenke family's ownership in recent years, and were particularly bothered by the club's attempted entrance into the Super Leauge earlier this year.
"We get bids for the club all the time, from many different parties around the world and that speaks to the strength of the Arsenal," Kroenke told Sky Sports.
"It's a wonderful institution, Arsenal Football Club is a global brand and my only response to anything is the club is not for sale, we're just getting started.
Rodgers has verbal agreement to take over Man Utd (CaughtOffside)
The Foxes manager could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has a verbal agreement to take over at Manchester United, reports CaughtOffside.
The Red Devils are struggling under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club's hierarchy have decided a change is needed.
United are pushing for Rodgers to take over immediately, but the Leicester boss wants to wait until the end of the season.
Newcastle eye January move for Strakosha
Newcastle are eyeing a January move for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, reports The Sun.
Strakosha's contract with Lazio will expire at season's end, but Newcastle do not want to wait to sign him on a free transfer.
Gerrard and Hasenhuttl candidates for Villa job
Aston Villa are eyeing Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hasenhuttl for their vacant manager position, reports The Telegraph.
Villa sacked Dean Smith on Sunday after five straight Premier League defeats.
Rangers boss Gerrard and Southampton manager Hasenhuttl are both leading contenders to take over.
Marotta hints Brozovic wants Inter stay
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has hinted that Marcelo Brozovic is looking to sign a new deal with the club.
The midfielder's deal expires at the end of the current season and clubs all around Europe are hoping to swoop on a free transfer.
"I would say that the parenthesis of the renewals must absolutely not affect us by remaining focused on the championship and the Champions League," Marotta told DAZN.
"We are dealing with professionals who want to stay at the club.”
Kretinsky nears West Ham investment
Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky attented Sunday's West Ham match ahead of a major investment into the club.
Kretinsky watched the Hammers defeat Liverpool as he nears a 27 per cent ownership stake in the team.
football.london reported, though, that reports of Kretinsky having an option to become a majority owner of the club are wide of the mark.
Three PL sides chase Chelsea youngster
Southampton, Brighton and Brentford are eyeing a move for Chelsea teenager Ben Elliott, reports The Sun.
Chelsea fear Elliott, whose contract expires at season's end, will leave the club in search of first-team minutes elsewhere.
Palace look to hijack Anguissa transfer
Crystal Palace are hoping to hijack Napoli's transfer of Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, The Sun reports.
Anguissa has starred on loan for Napoli this term but Palace boss Patrick Vieira is hoping to beat Napoli to a permanent deal for the 25-year-old.
Wolves target Lille star Sanches
Wolves are lining up an offer for Renato Sanches, Fichajes claims.
The 24-year-old midfielder has impressed at Lille and attracted interest from across Europe.
Wolves have become the leading candidates to land him, as Bruno Lage is an admirer of the Portugal international.
Barca to move for Adeyemi in January
Barcelona will make a January bid for Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi, according to El Nacional.
Adeyemi is already wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, but the Camp Nou side are eager to strengthen their squad in the winter window and will make him one of their top priorities.
Napoli target Boga
Napoli are interested in signing Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Serie A side are in danger of losing Lorenzo Insigne for free at the end of the season and see Boga as a possible replacement.
Shevchenko appointed Genoa coach
Andriy #Shevchenko è il nuovo allenatore del Genoa. Benvenuto, mister!
🇺🇸🇬🇧 @jksheva7 is the new Genoa head coach.
🇺🇦 #Шевченко
📝 https://t.co/dYPIG2X5fp pic.twitter.com/oxYMb2kcLc
Vinicius to land Real deal with €1bn clause (AS)
Blancos to give Brazilian forward fresh terms
Real Madrid are lining up a new contract for Vinicius Junior that will include a €1 billion (£856m/$1.16bn) release clause, claims AS.
The 21-year-old Brazilian has been starring for the Blancos this season and will now be rewarded with fresh terms.
Man Utd outcast Jones wanted by 13 clubs
Phil Jones remains some way down the pecking order at Manchester United, but The Sun reports that he is interesting 13 clubs.
The injury-ravaged England international defender is said to be a possible target for the likes of Watford, Newcastle and a host of teams in the Championship.
Merino a Bellingham alternative for Liverpool (Fichajes)
Reds looking at midfield options
Liverpool remain keen on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but Fichajes reports that Mikel Merino is being lined up by the Reds as an alternative target.
The 25-year-old Spain international, who has previously spent time in England with Newcastle, is currently on the books at La Liga side Real Sociedad.
Zidane to Man Utd ‘almost impossible’ (AS)
Real legend unlikely to join Red Devils
Zinedine Zidane agreeing to take the reins at Manchester United is “almost impossible”, claims AS.
The legendary Frenchman, who has remained out of work since ending a second spell in charge of Real Madrid, has been mooted as a potential successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, but he he is said to want a “winning project” in his next job.
Gladbach eye Nketiah
Borussia Monchengladbach are considering a January move for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, according to the Sun.
The 22-year-old has made just two appearances this season, both in the Carabao Cup, and is eager to move on to secure regular first-team football.
Nketiah is out of contract at the end of the season so can open talks with foreign clubs over a free transfer move from January, though Gladbach may make a cut-price bid in order to sign him during the winter window rather than waiting until the end of the campaign.
Villa sack Smith
Another managerial departure! Aston Villa have sacked boss Dean Smith after three years in charge of the Midlands club.
Smith departs with the club 15th in the Premier League after suffering a fifth successive defeat at Southampton on Friday.
Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the Club have parted company with Head Coach Dean Smith.
Genoa set to confirm Shevchenko appointment
Andriy Shechenko's appointment as Genoa boss looks imminent after the Italian posted a teaser tweet featuring the Ukraine flag.
🇺🇦— Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) November 7, 2021
Webber to lead manager search
Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber will lead the club's search for a new manager after agreeing an extension to his contract, reports the Telegraph.
Webber's current deal expires at the end of the season but has agreed to stay on as the Canaries seek a replacement for Daniel Farke, who was sacked on Saturday evening despite Norwich beating Brentford for their first win of the season earlier in the day.
The Canaries do not have a candidate lined up, though former Norwich player and current Swansea head coach Russell Martin could be a contender as they seek a young, progressive coach who can work within the club’s infrastructure.
Juve eye Witsel
Juventus are considering a cut-price move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, according to Calciomercato.
The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season so Dortmund are ready to cash-in during the winter window rather than see him leave for free in the summer.
Juve were keen to sign the Belgium international last summer but the move never materialised.
Wilder named Boro boss
Middlesbrough have confirmed the appointment of Chris Wilder as their new manager.
The former Sheffield United boss succeeds Neil Warnock, who was sacked on Saturday with the club 15th in the table after a 1-1 draw with West Brom.
We're delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Wilder as our new manager
Welcome to #Boro, Chris! 👋 #UTB
Reds lead chase for starlet Smith
Liverpool look to be winning the race to sign talented Dundee United youngster Kerr Smith, according to the Sun.
The 16-year-old, who can play right-back and centre-back, has been compared to another Tangerines academy graduate and current Liverpool star Andy Robertson.
Everton, Aston Villa and Manchester United are also believed to be in the hunt for the talented teenager.
Ramos will not walk away from PSG
Sergio Ramos is not thinking about quitting PSG despite his injury-plagued start to life at the French giants, according to his brother and agent Rene.
Ramos has yet to play a single minute for the Ligue 1 leaders since joining from Real Madrid in the summer because of a persistent calf problem.
That led to speculation suggesting the defender could agree to an early termination of his contract - but those rumours have been dismissed.
Leeds eye Forest starlet
Leeds are monitoring the progress of Nottingham Forest youngster Brennan Johnson, according to Football Insider.
The 20-year-old has impressed for the Championship club since joining on loan from League One outfit Lincoln over the summer.
That has attracted the interest of rival clubs, with Leeds dispatching scouts to watch him in action in recent weeks.
Barca eye Bakambu (El Nacional)
New boss Xavi keen to strengthen squad in January
New Barcelona boss Xavi is targeting striker Cedric Bakambu as his first signing, according to El Nacional.
Xavi was finally confirmed as Ronald Koeman's successor on Saturday and has already set about rebuilding the side.
An early arrival in January is likely to be DR Congo star Bakambu, whose contract at Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan expires at the end of the year.
Villa line up Denmark boss Hjulmand
Aston Villa have put Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand on their shortlist as they consider whether to sack Dean Smith, according to the Sun.
Smith has found his position come under intense scrutiny following a run of five successive Premier League defeats.
Should the Midlands club decide to make a change then Hjulmand is likely to be among the contenders for the top job at Villa Park.
Howe watches Newcastle draw against Brighton
Eddie Howe was in attendance at the Amex Stadium to watch Newcastle United draw 1-1 with Brighton on Saturday.
The ex-Bournemouth manager is yet to be confirmed at the club, amid reports echoed by the Guardian that a dispute over contracts for his backroom team has complicated negotiations.
Conte told to seek out Chiellini for Spurs
"Over the next few weeks, no doubt, we’ll see a list of the supposed big-name targets he wants when the transfer window opens," Redknapp told the Sun.
I doubt very much if 37-year-old Giorgio Chiellini will be on it but, for me, he’s the one man the new Spurs manager should move Heaven and Earth to bring to London with him.
I know they’d hardly be signing someone for the long term, but in terms of sorting them out immediately, there would be no one better."
Liverpool target Bowen 'already at big club'
West Ham United boss David Moyes has urged Jarrod Bowen to ignore interest from Liverpool and stay put.
“Well, Jarrod’s at a top club now," Moyes told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against the Reds.
“It’s the level of consistency Jarrod now needs to bring to his game.
“We are trying to up his goals, and his assists. All those things like that."
Rangnick still interested in Man Utd post (Bild)
German was also linked to the job in 2019
Ralf Rangnick is still interested @ManUtd
Alli will have chance to prove himself under Conte
Conte: "Dele Alli has great potential, physically he is strong and very good. Now we are starting from zero. I tell every single player, not specifically Dele, show me you deserve to play from the start and I will give you the chance to start".