Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve keeping tabs on Saka

USWNT legend Lloyd explains decision to retire
Carli Lloyd has explained why she is set to retire after her USWNT send-off.
The forward still has the ability to play at the highest level, as evidenced by her recent five-goal outburst against Paraguay, but she says she hopes to start a family sometime soon.
Everton sign teenager from Sunderland
✍️ | #EFC have completed the signing of 17-year-old forward Francis Okoronkwo from Sunderland.— Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) September 20, 2021
Welcome, Francis. 🔵
Holstein Kiel boss Werner steps down
Holstein Kiel's Ole Werner has stepped down from his job as the club's head coach, the club announced.
The club finished third in the 2. Bundesliga last season but now sit 15th through seven games this season.
"After careful consideration, I decided to no longer be the head coach of KSV Holstein," said Werner. “This step is very difficult for me after more than 15 years in the club and, after careful consideration, I still consider it the right one and necessary for the club.
"The club has agreed, after the turbulent and demanding last season, we have unfortunately not had the long-term effect that we had hoped for to this day. I would like to thank those responsible, the players, fans and employees for their support. Being your coach was more than I ever expected from football."
Former Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder heads to Ukraine
Former Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kadeem Harris has signed for Metalist Kharkiv on a free transfer, the club announced.
The 23-year-old midfielder was a free agent, having left Sheffield Wednesday this summer upon the expiration of his contract.
Pedri set to renew with Barca
Barcelona star Pedri is set to sign a new deal with the club, reports Sky Sports.
Pedri's current contract is set to end next summer, making his re-signing a priority for Barca.
A new deal is nearly agreed, with an announcement expected by the second week of October.
How Lingard and De Gea turned their Man Utd careers around
Last season, Jesse Lingard was starring on loan with West Ham. Over the weekend, he was scoring against them.
Despite having an uncertain future, both Lingard and David de Gea are turning their Man Utd careers around.
Goal breaks down how the duo shined in a massive win over the weekend.
Genk announce new deal for Nigerian international Onuacho
𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹 𝗢𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗰𝗵𝘂 verlengt contract tot 2024. 🤝💙— KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) September 20, 2021
▶️ We zijn als club bijzonder trots om Paul Onuachu nog altijd in ons midden te hebben. Samen gaan we er alles aan doen om onze ambities te verwezenlijken.#krcgenk #mijnploeghttps://t.co/R8eqHaz2lc
Derby to receive money if Gordon features for Liverpool
Derby County would receive a £100k cash boost if Kaide Gordon makes his Liverpool first-team debut this week, according to the Times.
Gordon could feature in the Reds' clash with Norwich this week as Jurgen Klopp is set to rotate his squad for the Carabao Cup.
The 16-year-old starlet joined Liverpool in February after making his senior debut with Derby last December.
U.S. youth international bound for Norway
U.S. youth international Kobe Hernandez-Foster is set to sign with Norwegian side Hamarkameratene, according to HA.
The fullback, who originally came up through the LA Galaxy academy, recently left Wolfsburg after just one year with the Bundesliga club.
Inter make Alexis available on a free
InterLive reports that Alexis Sanchez is set to be made available as a free agent once again.
Manchester United cut their losses on the Chilean after seeing him flop at Old Trafford, and Inter are ready to take the same approach with an injury-ravaged forward.
Juve not planning Pogba approach
Juventus are not planning a bid to bring Paul Pogba back onto their books, claims TuttoMercatoWeb.
The France international midfielder is into the final year of his contract at Manchester United, but a return to Italy is not on the cards.
Chelsea & Barca part of battle for De Ligt
Chelsea and Barcelona are set to form part of the battle for Juventus defender Mattijs de Ligt in 2022, reports Fichajes.
Real Madrid are also keen on the Dutch centre-half, who has struggled to make the desired impact in Turin.
Leeds set their sights on Lang
Football Insider reports that Leeds still have their sights set on Club Brugge sensation Noa Lang.
The Whites were keen on the 22-year-old forward over the summer and remain interested despite bringing in Daniel James from Manchester United.
Will Koeman be sacked by Barca?
Marseille interested in Roma outcast Nzonzi
Roma outcast Steven Nzonzi is the subject of interest from Marseille - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 32-year-old has just entered the final year of his contract at Stadio Olimpico and is not in the plans of head coach Jose Mourinho.
Nzonzi spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Rennes and has yet to feature for Roma this term, with Marseille ready to offer him a way out in January.
Man Utd target Kessie (Mundo Deportivo)
Milan star touted for Old Trafford switch
Manchester United have identified Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as a transfer target - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Red Devils are looking at the 24-year-old as an option just in case Paul Pogba decides against signing a contract extension at Old Trafford.
Kessie is also due to become a free agent in 2022, but Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham are thought to be keeping a close eye on his situation too.
Liverpool hand Miles pro terms
A first professional deal for 17-year-old Terence Miles 👏— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2021
De Ligt has €150m release clause in Juve contract
Matthijs de Ligt has a release clause into his contract with Juventus and this is why Raiola spoke about his future. It will be valid starting from summer 2022 for €150m - Juve are still hoping to keep him. 🇳🇱 #Juve— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2021
All details on the release clause: https://t.co/5A0CUWeAoQ pic.twitter.com/ScKoI5G46H
Arsenal plotting swoop for Club Brugge star Lang
Arsenal are plotting a swoop for Club Brugge star Noa Lang - according to Fichajes.
The Gunners could launch a £20 million ($27m) bid for the 22-year-old winger when the transfer market reopens.
Lang has made an impressive start to the season at Brugges, producing a man of the match display in their 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week.
Juve keeping tabs on Saka (Calcio Mercato)
Arsenal star emerges on Bianconeri radar
Juventus are keeping tabs on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka - as Calcio Mercato reports.
Atletico Madrid are also being linked with the 20-year-old, who is currently valued at around €50 million (£43m/$59m).
Saka is under contract at Arsenal until 2024, and has appeared in all five of their Premier League games at the start of the new season.
Real Madrid keen on Marquinhos
Marquinhos has been linked with Real Madrid for some time, and Fichajes claims that the Blancos remain keen on the Brazilian defender.
Efforts to prise him away from Paris Saint-Germain could be made in 2022, with those at Santiago Bernabeu ready to start spending big again.
Man Utd monitoring Ndombele (Calciomercato)
Spurs star on Red Devils' radar
Amid the confusion surrounding Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United, Calciomercato reports that the Red Devils are monitoring possible replacements.
Tottenham star Tanguy Ndombele is said to be one of those registering on the recruitment radar at Old Trafford.
Barca to battle Bayern for Dias
Barcelona are ready to battle Bayern Munich for Porto forward Luis Diaz, claims Fichajes.
The highly-rated Colombian is attracting interest from afar after registering five goals and an assist through seven appearances this season.
James in talks over move to Middle East
Everton outcast James Rodriguez is, according to Pipe Sierra, in talks over a move to the Middle East.
The Colombia international playmaker is said to have jetted off to the UAE for discussions with interested parties.
Milan give Kessie contract update
AC Milan director Paolo Maldini about Franck Kessie’s contract expiring in June: “We've been talking to Kessie’s agent for a year and a half. We had many meetings and we’ll have other opportunities to talk with him about Franck”, he told DAZN. 🔴🇨🇮 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2021
Man Utd prepared to make Pogba highest-paid PL player (the Express)
Frenchman to be offered bumper new deal
Manchester United are prepared to make Paul Pogba the highest-paid player in the Premier League - according to The Express.
The 28-year-old's current deal is due to expire next summer, but the Red Devils are set to present him with a lucrative extension offer.
Pogba's weekly earnings will be brought up to £400,000 if agrees to the fresh terms, which would break the all-time Premier League record.
Roma interested in Gladbach star Zakaria
Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria is the subject of interest from Roma - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The Italian giants could swoop for the 24-year-old when the transfer window reopens in January.
Roma will then focus on new contracts for Lorenzo Pellegrini and Jordan Veretout as Jose Mourinho seeks to keep the core of his squad intact.
Skriniar in line for new Inter contract
Milan Skriniar is in line for a new contract at Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 26-year-old's current deal expires in 2023, but the Italian champions are making it a priority to tie him down to fresh terms.
Skriniar has played every minute of Inter's opening four games of the new Serie A campaign, helping them rise back to the top of the table.
Sterling's Man City future still in doubt
Despite an excellent performance at Euro 2020, Raheem Sterling is still being eyed around the football industry as someone who could leave Manchester City once his current deal expires, writes The Telegraph.
His contract runs until 2023, and as time goes on without a renewal, teams could become more aggressive in their pursuits of him.
Dybala close to new Juve deal
Paulo Dybala is close to signing a new deal at Juventus, reports TyC Sports.
Dybala's new deal will run through 2026 once finalised, with his current deal set to expire in 2022.
Solskjaer pushing for new Lingard deal
Manchester United are in direct contact with Jesse Lingard and his father since weeks - still hoping to extend his contract after opening proposal not accepted. Solskjaer is pushing directly with the player. 🔴🏴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2021
He’s in the ‘contracts list’ with Bruno, Pogba and Shaw. pic.twitter.com/8XPDlmY9xF
Bayern chasing USMNT star Pepi
Bayern Munich are one of several teams in for U.S. men's national team striker RIcardo Pepi, according to Jaime Ojeda.
Pepi has previously been linked with clubs in Serie A, while his FC Dallas team-mate Justin Che has also been linked with a permanent move to Bayern after previously joining the club on loan.
The young striker shined for the U.S. in World Cup qualifiers, scoring on his debut.
Liverpool and Chelsea keeping an eye on Coman (Mirror)
The Bayern forward's status at the club has become uncertain
Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Kinglsey Coman, reports the Mirror.
Coman has a contract with Bayern until 2023, but has been tipped to leave the club at some point soon in search of a club where he can play a bigger role.
The winger is currently out as he battles a minor cardiac arrhythmia, which has caused him to struggle with a shortness of breath.
Man Utd to make Pogba highest-paid Premier League player ever
Manchester United are prepared to offer Paul Pogba a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.
According to the Express, Man Utd are set to offer Pogba a four-year deal which would see him earn around £400,000 a week.
The club is desperate to keep Pogba and is willing to sell several players in January to finance a new contract.
FC Dallas sacks Gonzalez
FC Dallas has relieved Luchi Gonzalez of his head coaching duties.— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 19, 2021
Full story: https://t.co/wEvu4TEvGB pic.twitter.com/Zdlh5EWddE