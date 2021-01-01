Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve keeping tabs on Saka

Updated
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2021
USWNT legend Lloyd explains decision to retire

2021-09-20T21:00:13Z

Carli Lloyd has explained why she is set to retire after her USWNT send-off.

The forward still has the ability to play at the highest level, as evidenced by her recent five-goal outburst against Paraguay, but she says she hopes to start a family sometime soon.

Read what Lloyd had to say on Goal!

Everton sign teenager from Sunderland

2021-09-20T20:15:32Z

Holstein Kiel boss Werner steps down

2021-09-20T19:33:31Z

Holstein Kiel's Ole Werner has stepped down from his job as the club's head coach, the club announced.

The club finished third in the 2. Bundesliga last season but now sit 15th through seven games this season.

"After careful consideration, I decided to no longer be the head coach of KSV Holstein," said Werner. “This step is very difficult for me after more than 15 years in the club and, after careful consideration, I still consider it the right one and necessary for the club. 

"The club has agreed, after the turbulent and demanding last season, we have unfortunately not had the long-term effect that we had hoped for to this day. I would like to thank those responsible, the players, fans and employees for their support. Being your coach was more than I ever expected from football."

 

Former Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder heads to Ukraine

2021-09-20T18:45:15Z

Former Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kadeem Harris has signed for Metalist Kharkiv on a free transfer, the club announced.

The 23-year-old midfielder was a free agent, having left Sheffield Wednesday this summer upon the expiration of his contract.

Pedri set to renew with Barca

2021-09-20T18:10:19Z

Barcelona star Pedri is set to sign a new deal with the club, reports Sky Sports.

Pedri's current contract is set to end next summer, making his re-signing a priority for Barca.

A new deal is nearly agreed, with an announcement expected by the second week of October.

How Lingard and De Gea turned their Man Utd careers around

2021-09-20T17:45:51Z

Last season, Jesse Lingard was starring on loan with West Ham. Over the weekend, he was scoring against them.

Despite having an uncertain future, both Lingard and David de Gea are turning their Man Utd careers around.

Goal breaks down how the duo shined in a massive win over the weekend.

Genk announce new deal for Nigerian international Onuacho

2021-09-20T17:00:40Z

Derby to receive money if Gordon features for Liverpool

2021-09-20T16:15:41Z

Derby County would receive a £100k cash boost if Kaide Gordon makes his Liverpool first-team debut this week, according to the Times.

Gordon could feature in the Reds' clash with Norwich this week as Jurgen Klopp is set to rotate his squad for the Carabao Cup.

The 16-year-old starlet joined Liverpool in February after making his senior debut with Derby last December.

U.S. youth international bound for Norway

2021-09-20T15:31:03Z

U.S. youth international Kobe Hernandez-Foster is set to sign with Norwegian side Hamarkameratene, according to HA.

The fullback, who originally came up through the LA Galaxy academy, recently left Wolfsburg after just one year with the Bundesliga club.

Inter make Alexis available on a free

2021-09-20T14:58:26Z

InterLive reports that Alexis Sanchez is set to be made available as a free agent once again.

Manchester United cut their losses on the Chilean after seeing him flop at Old Trafford, and Inter are ready to take the same approach with an injury-ravaged forward.

Juve not planning Pogba approach

2021-09-20T14:39:43Z

Juventus are not planning a bid to bring Paul Pogba back onto their books, claims TuttoMercatoWeb.

The France international midfielder is into the final year of his contract at Manchester United, but a return to Italy is not on the cards.

Paul Pogba Man Utd 2021-22
Chelsea & Barca part of battle for De Ligt

2021-09-20T14:21:32Z

Chelsea and Barcelona are set to form part of the battle for Juventus defender Mattijs de Ligt in 2022, reports Fichajes.

Real Madrid are also keen on the Dutch centre-half, who has struggled to make the desired impact in Turin.

Leeds set their sights on Lang

2021-09-20T13:54:39Z

Football Insider reports that Leeds still have their sights set on Club Brugge sensation Noa Lang.

The Whites were keen on the 22-year-old forward over the summer and remain interested despite bringing in Daniel James from Manchester United.

Will Koeman be sacked by Barca?

2021-09-20T13:37:42Z

Marseille interested in Roma outcast Nzonzi

2021-09-20T13:00:00Z

Roma outcast Steven Nzonzi is the subject of interest from Marseille - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 32-year-old has just entered the final year of his contract at Stadio Olimpico and is not in the plans of head coach Jose Mourinho.

Nzonzi spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Rennes and has yet to feature for Roma this term, with Marseille ready to offer him a way out in January.

Man Utd target Kessie (Mundo Deportivo)

2021-09-20T12:30:00Z

Milan star touted for Old Trafford switch

Manchester United have identified Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as a transfer target - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Red Devils are looking at the 24-year-old as an option just in case Paul Pogba decides against signing a contract extension at Old Trafford.

Kessie is also due to become a free agent in 2022, but Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham are thought to be keeping a close eye on his situation too.

Franck Kessie, AC Milan 2020-21
Liverpool hand Miles pro terms

2021-09-20T11:59:56Z

De Ligt has €150m release clause in Juve contract

2021-09-20T11:30:00Z

Arsenal plotting swoop for Club Brugge star Lang

2021-09-20T11:00:00Z

Arsenal are plotting a swoop for Club Brugge star Noa Lang - according to Fichajes.

The Gunners could launch a £20 million ($27m) bid for the 22-year-old winger when the transfer market reopens.

Lang has made an impressive start to the season at Brugges, producing a man of the match display in their 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week.

Noa Lang Club Brugge 2021-22
Juve keeping tabs on Saka (Calcio Mercato)

2021-09-20T10:30:00Z

Arsenal star emerges on Bianconeri radar

Juventus are keeping tabs on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka - as Calcio Mercato reports.

Atletico Madrid are also being linked with the 20-year-old, who is currently valued at around €50 million (£43m/$59m).

Saka is under contract at Arsenal until 2024, and has appeared in all five of their Premier League games at the start of the new season.

Real Madrid keen on Marquinhos

2021-09-20T09:56:53Z

Marquinhos has been linked with Real Madrid for some time, and Fichajes claims that the Blancos remain keen on the Brazilian defender.

Efforts to prise him away from Paris Saint-Germain could be made in 2022, with those at Santiago Bernabeu ready to start spending big again.

Marquinhos PSG Clermont Ligue 1 11092021
Man Utd monitoring Ndombele (Calciomercato)

2021-09-20T09:23:46Z

Spurs star on Red Devils' radar

Amid the confusion surrounding Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United, Calciomercato reports that the Red Devils are monitoring possible replacements.

Tottenham star Tanguy Ndombele is said to be one of those registering on the recruitment radar at Old Trafford.

Barca to battle Bayern for Dias

2021-09-20T09:00:06Z

Barcelona are ready to battle Bayern Munich for Porto forward Luis Diaz, claims Fichajes.

The highly-rated Colombian is attracting interest from afar after registering five goals and an assist through seven appearances this season.

James in talks over move to Middle East

2021-09-20T08:25:23Z

Everton outcast James Rodriguez is, according to Pipe Sierra, in talks over a move to the Middle East.

The Colombia international playmaker is said to have jetted off to the UAE for discussions with interested parties.

Milan give Kessie contract update

2021-09-20T08:00:00Z

Man Utd prepared to make Pogba highest-paid PL player (the Express)

2021-09-20T07:30:00Z

Frenchman to be offered bumper new deal

Manchester United are prepared to make Paul Pogba the highest-paid player in the Premier League - according to The Express.

The 28-year-old's current deal is due to expire next summer, but the Red Devils are set to present him with a lucrative extension offer.

Pogba's weekly earnings will be brought up to £400,000 if agrees to the fresh terms, which would break the all-time Premier League record.

Paul Pogba Man Utd 2021-22
Roma interested in Gladbach star Zakaria

2021-09-20T07:00:00Z

Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria is the subject of interest from Roma - according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Italian giants could swoop for the 24-year-old when the transfer window reopens in January.

Roma will then focus on new contracts for Lorenzo Pellegrini and Jordan Veretout as Jose Mourinho seeks to keep the core of his squad intact.

 

Skriniar in line for new Inter contract

2021-09-20T06:30:00Z

Milan Skriniar is in line for a new contract at Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 26-year-old's current deal expires in 2023, but the Italian champions are making it a priority to tie him down to fresh terms.

Skriniar has played every minute of Inter's opening four games of the new Serie A campaign, helping them rise back to the top of the table.

Sterling's Man City future still in doubt

2021-09-20T03:26:29Z

Despite an excellent performance at Euro 2020, Raheem Sterling is still being eyed around the football industry as someone who could leave Manchester City once his current deal expires, writes The Telegraph.

His contract runs until 2023, and as time goes on without a renewal, teams could become more aggressive in their pursuits of him. 

Dybala close to new Juve deal

2021-09-19T22:28:20Z

Paulo Dybala is close to signing a new deal at Juventus, reports TyC Sports.

Dybala's new deal will run through 2026 once finalised, with his current deal set to expire in 2022.

Solskjaer pushing for new Lingard deal

2021-09-19T22:27:24Z

Bayern chasing USMNT star Pepi

2021-09-19T22:19:09Z

Bayern Munich are one of several teams in for U.S. men's national team striker RIcardo Pepi, according to Jaime Ojeda.

Pepi has previously been linked with clubs in Serie A, while his FC Dallas team-mate Justin Che has also been linked with a permanent move to Bayern after previously joining the club on loan.

The young striker shined for the U.S. in World Cup qualifiers, scoring on his debut.

Liverpool and Chelsea keeping an eye on Coman (Mirror)

2021-09-19T22:13:35Z

The Bayern forward's status at the club has become uncertain

Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Kinglsey Coman, reports the Mirror.

Coman has a contract with Bayern until 2023, but has been tipped to leave the club at some point soon in search of a club where he can play a bigger role.

The winger is currently out as he battles a minor cardiac arrhythmia, which has caused him to struggle with a shortness of breath.

Man Utd to make Pogba highest-paid Premier League player ever

2021-09-19T22:10:16Z

Manchester United are prepared to offer Paul Pogba a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

According to the Express, Man Utd are set to offer Pogba a four-year deal which would see him earn around £400,000 a week. 

The club is desperate to keep Pogba and is willing to sell several players in January to finance a new contract.