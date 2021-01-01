Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve keeping tabs on Saka

Holstein Kiel's Ole Werner has stepped down from his job as the club's head coach, the club announced.

The club finished third in the 2. Bundesliga last season but now sit 15th through seven games this season.

"After careful consideration, I decided to no longer be the head coach of KSV Holstein," said Werner. “This step is very difficult for me after more than 15 years in the club and, after careful consideration, I still consider it the right one and necessary for the club.

"The club has agreed, after the turbulent and demanding last season, we have unfortunately not had the long-term effect that we had hoped for to this day. I would like to thank those responsible, the players, fans and employees for their support. Being your coach was more than I ever expected from football."