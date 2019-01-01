Leipzig set for Abraham swoop
Leipzig want Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham after seeing him excel on loan at Aston Villa, according to Football Insider.
The 21-year-old could be the latest young English player to get a top-flight opportunity in Germany.
The Bundesliga club, who fear losing Timo Werner this summer, sent scouts to watch Abraham play for Villa against Blackburn last weekend when he scored his 22nd goal of the season in just 32 appearances.
Newcastle weighing up Rondon offer
Newcastle United don't want to pay more than £12m to make Salomon Rondon's move from West Brom permanent, according to The Mail.
The West Brom striker, who has scored 10 goals for Newcastle this season, has a buy-out clause of £16.5m.
But the St James' Park club think that is too high for a player who is 30 in September and only has a year left on contract.
Allardyce open to West Brom approach
Sam Allardyce is open to discussing the vacant West Brom manager's job with the club.
The Express and Star report odds on Allardyce succeeding Darren Moore have been cut and the former Everton, Bolton and England boss told talkSport: “It’s a question of whether the club contact me personally or my agent and say what the position is, what they want me to do and what they expect me to do and what I think I’m capable of doing for West Brom if it gets to that stage.
“If everybody’s comfortable with that then it may be a possibility.”
Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is open to an approach from the Bundesliga.
The 56-year-old has won league titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain during stints with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid respectively and has twice won the Champions League.
"I would like to win a third Champions League with a third club and to win a fifth league in a fifth different country,' Mourinho told Record.
Of Germany he said: "It's a country I've never trained in. Why not? Let's see."
Manchester United join City in race for Saul
Solskjaer considering Atletico midfielder as Herrera replacement
Manchester United want Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez as a potential replacement for Ander Herrera, according to ESPN FC.
But they face competition from cross-town rivals City - who also see his Atletico teammate Rodri Hernandez as the an alternative target.
Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to fancy midfielder Saul with Herrera is reportedly seriously considering a three-year offer to join Paris Saint-Germain when his contract at expires this summer.
Pep Guardiola is also an admirer but is also said to be considering a move for the versatile Rodri.
Man Utd latest to show interest in Tielmans
Manchester United are the latest Premier League club to show interest in Youri Tielmans, according HLN via the Leicester Mercury.
The 21-year-old midfielder has made seven appearances for Leicester since joining them on loan from Monaco in January.
They want to keep him but Tottenham are also said to be keen on the Belgian.
Chelsea to give James first-team chance
Chelsea
The 19-year-old has made a big enough impact with The Latics to earn a place in the Championship team of the season and his parent club feel he might be ready to make the jump into Premier League football.
James would come in as an understudy to Cesar Azpilicueta, with Davide Zappacosta seemingly looking for a way out due to a lack of playing time.
'Varane will cost €500m'
No easy exit for Blancos star
Real Madrid have no intention of selling Raphael Varane this summer, the Mirror claims, meaning any interested parties would have to match his £429 million ($565m) release clause.
The French centre-back, said to be a long-term target of Man Utd, was rumoured to be looking for a new club after spending eight years at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Now, however, it appears the Spanish capital side will hold onto the 25-year-old unless he rocks the boat with the club's hierarchy.
De Jong admits to Spurs interest
Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong has admitted that he was tempted to move to Tottenham last summer.
The Catalans confirmed they had completed the €75 million (£65m/$85m) signing of the Dutchman, a move that goes through in the summer, as they won the race for one of Europe's most highly-rated young midfielders.
De Jong, who also spoke to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City before opting for Barca, has now claimed that he was close to making the switch to Tottenham.
Kovacic still wants Chelsea stay
Mateo Kovacic remains in limbo over his future but the player himself wants to stay at Chelsea, even after Zinedine Zidane returned to the Real Madrid dugout, Goal understands.
The on-loan star has had no assurances from the Blues hierarchy and a variety of issues need to be resolved before the Croatia international can be signed on a permanent deal.
Arsenal watch Cagliari's Barella
Arsenal sent a scout to watch long-term target Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, 22, in action against Juventus last night, according to The Star.
The Gunners have already watched the Italy star - who featured in a 2-0 defeat - twice this season.
Cagliari value him at £43m and a bid around that level is said to depend on the Londoners qualifying for the Champions League.
Palace could lose Zaha and Wan-Bissaka
Roy Hodgson admits Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wilfried Zaha could leave Crystal Palace this summer.
The pair have been two of the former England boss's best performers this season and both have linked with moves.
Zaha is said to interest German giants Borussia Dortmund and there has been talk of a shock return to Manchester United.
Wan-Bissaka is a reported target for Manchester City and Hodgson was quoted in The Independent as saying: “But we just have to remain realistic and see what happens. If offers come in they will obviously be assessed, like everything else."
Man Utd willing to pay over £100m for Sancho
Manchester United are prepared to pay more than £100m (117m euros) for England winger Jadon Sancho, according to The Independent.
The Old Trafford club have made have made the Borussia Dortmund teenager their number one target as part of a summer rebuild.
And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is are prepared to spend big to land the the 19-year-old former Manchester City player.
Real Madrid could offload Courtois
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has hinted he could sell former goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this summer, according to The Mirror.
The 26-year-old Belgian has been criticised since his £40m (47m euros) move from Chelsea in the summer.
Zidane reinstated Keylor Navas after returning to the job and played his son, Luca, in the 3-2 win over Huesca when Navas was rested.
Milan clubs both chasing Pedro
Chelsea have been handed another worry in the transfer market with both Inter and AC Milan chasing Pedro, according to the Express.
With Real Madrid already chasing Eden Hazard, the Premier League side are at risk of losing two of their star men with the Serie A sides in for the former Barcelona striker.
Cardiff ready to battle Celtic and Rangers for Ikpeazu
Cardiff City are set to battle Celtic and Rangers to sign Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu, according to the Mirror.
The 24-year-old is highly rated, but the report claims the Premier League side will be more likely to move for him if they can't fight off relegation.
Sporting KC lands defender Hasler
Sporting Kansas City has announced the signing of defender Nicolas Hasler.
NEWS: #SportingKC sign 27-year-old defender Nicolas Hasler.#WelcometoSporting Nicolas!— Sporting KC (@SportingKC) April 2, 2019
📰 » https://t.co/1G699mYANY pic.twitter.com/PoCDu8jEyh
The 27-year-old has been a fixture for Liechtenstein on the international level and joins having spent time with Toronto and Chicago in MLS.
Genesio's Lyon extension delayed
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed they will not offer coach Bruno Genesio a contract extension before the end of the season.
The manager was set for a new deal if his side reached the final of the Coupe de France, but Tuesday's failure against Rennes has put a halt to that decision until the end of the season.
Mendy spotted in nightclub hours before Man City training
Benjamin Mendy has yet again risked censure from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after being spotted in a nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The latest issue could Man City up their chase for a new left-back, with injuries and off-field issues stalling Mendy since joining the club.
Real Madrid lead Man Utd and Man City in pursuit of Felix
Midfielder could cost up to £130m
Real Madrid are leading the chase for Portugal starlet Joao Felix, says The Sun.
Any club looking to sign the Benfica midfielder would have to meet a massive release clause, which could jump as high as £130 million if Benfica sign him to a new contract.
Madrid and Juventus are the two front-runners, with Manchester City and Manchester United also interested.
Manchester City see Felix as a long-term replacement for David Silva while Manchester United will look to bring in a number of younger stars for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Icardi civil war can only end one way despite peace treaty
The Mauro Icardi saga remains ongoing, and Inter will, sooner or later, need to resolve the club's issues with the striker.
There are a number of ways the Nerazzurri can approach things but, given the need to push for Champions League football, they cannot afford to let Icardi remain out of the picture much longer.
Cadiff ready for truce with Nantes over Sala transfer
Cardiff City have asked Nantes for a meeting to try to resolve the ongoing dispute over Emiliano Sala's transfer fee, according to the Telegraph.
Lawyers from Cardiff are awaiting a response from Nantes after writing a letter asking for a formal meeting.
FIFA is set to provide a ruling over the situation in the near future with Cardiff having refused to pay a fee for the striker so far.
Boca Juniors chase Vidal
Boca Juniors are looking to sign Arturo Vidal, according to Fox Sports.
The Argentine club is looking to convince Vidal to be the latest big-name star to come back to South America, although they know it will be difficult to convince the Barcelona midfielder to leave Europe.
The club's leadership feels a deal is possible, although it still remains a "dream" deal at this point.
Mourinho hints at Pogba row
Jose Mourinho hinted that a row with Paul Pogba led to his Manchester United firing.
The manager did not name names, but pointed to "His Excellency" and an incident that he saw as an eventual turning point.