Transfer news and rumours LIVE: West Ham want Man Utd target Dembele

Mikel Arteta says allowed Emiliano Martinez to leave for because it was the right thing to do for a goalkeeper who had spent more than a decade in north London.

Martinez made the switch to the Midlands in the summer after failing to be given assurances by Arteta that he would be number one this season.

The Argentine keeper had stepped in for the injured Bernd Leno during the final months of the 2019-20 campaign and played a key role in Arsenal’s success.

Read more here!