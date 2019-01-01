Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Solskjaer confident he can convince Pogba to stay at Man Utd

right-back Timothy Castagne has rejected a move to , according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Contrary to reports in the English media that had suggested the player would soon have a medical with the Eagles, the Italian press insist that the 23-year-old remains untouchable to Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini.

It seems that the Belgian will now sign a new deal to keep him in Bergamo for at least another year on top of his existing contract which expires in 2021. The offer is said to double his salary to €1 million per season.