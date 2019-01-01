Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Solskjaer confident he can convince Pogba to stay at Man Utd

Castagne shuns Crystal Palace move
Atalanta right-back Timothy Castagne has rejected a move to Crystal Palace, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Contrary to reports in the English media that had suggested the player would soon have a medical with the Eagles, the Italian press insist that the 23-year-old remains untouchable to Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini.
It seems that the Belgian will now sign a new deal to keep him in Bergamo for at least another year on top of his existing contract which expires in 2021. The offer is said to double his salary to €1 million per season.
Raiola: Pogba has done 'nothing wrong'
Mino Raiola, the agent of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, insists the player has done "nothing wrong" in expressing his desire to leave Manchester United.
Talking to Jim White of Talksport, the player's representative was keen to clarify the situation once more.
“The club has known his feeling for a long time," said the agent. “It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.
Arsenal and Man Utd battle for Lemina
Arsenal and Manchester United are competing for the signature of Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, according to the Mail.
The former Juventus player has been left out of the Saints' squad for their pre-season tour to Austria after reportedly telling the club he wants to leave.
And Ralph Hassenhuttl is apparently keen on cashing in on the 25-year-old this summer.
'We had a deal' - Ex-Arsenal transfer fixer Law on Alexis U-turn
Alexis Sanchez had agreed a new contract at Arsenal in 2016, but he pulled out at the last moment according to former Gunners contract negotiator Dick Law.
Law told Goal Sanchez changed his mind while the documents were being checked over by his lawyers, and the Chile star ended up moving to Manchester United.
Brazil replace Edu ahead of Arsenal move
Brazil have replaced Edu as general coordinator ahead of his imminent move to Arsenal.
The former Gunner agreed to take over as technical director following the Copa America, and now looks set to be revealed at the Emirates.
Roma prepare new bid for Bailey
Roma are preparing a new bid for Leon Bailey, reports Football Italia.
The Serie A side have been targeting the 21-year-old for some time and are now keen to sign him as a replacement for Stephan El Shaarawy, who moved to China last week.
But Leverkusen reportedly value the Jamaica international at €40 million (£36m/$45m).
Bayern eye Monaco star Henrichs
Bayern Munich are considering a move for Monaco's Benjamin Henrichs, reports Kicker.
The Bavarians are looking to increase the depth of their squad this summer and 22-year-old Henrichs is reportedly keen on a move away from the Principality.
Henrichs moved to the Ligue 1 side in 2018 from Bayer Leverkusen.
Solskjaer confident he can convince Pogba to stay at Man Utd
The Norwegian wants to keep his talented playmaker
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he can convince Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United, according to AS.
Pogba has said he would be open to a new challenge away from Old Trafford, leading to heavy speculation linking him with a summer transfer.
Real Madrid and Juventus have reportedly shown interest in the France international but Solskjaer, who has previously said he wants to build a team around Pogba, thinks he will persuade him to remain in the Premier League.
Sampdoria make Rigoni offer as Praet closes in on Valencia move
Sampdoria have made an initial offer for Zenit's Emiliano Rigoni, according to Sky Sport Italia.
The Serie A side have tabled a €1 million (£900,000/$1.1m) loan offer with an option to make the deal permanent for €9m (£8m/$10m).
Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet, meanwhile, is closing in on a move to Valencia after being told he can leave Sampdoria.
Bayern resume pursuit of Sane
Bayern Munich are stepping up the pursuit of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, according to the Evening Standard.
The 23-year-old returns from holiday today, and while City are hopeful of a contract renewal, Bayern are desperate to tempt him away.
After the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, Bayern are looking to bolster their resources on the wing and are looking for a quality signing this summer.
Sunderland go after Walsall Captain
Sunderland are said to be interested in a bid for Walsall Captain George Dobson, according to a report in the Sunderland Echo.
The 21-year-old midfielder has notched up more than 80 Football League appearances and can also play in central defence.
The Black Cats are looking to strengthen this summer after losing the League One play-off final to Charlton Athletic at the end of last season.
Rangers youngster Kennedy wanted by Roma
Rangers are facing an uphill struggle to keep hold of star youngster Kai Kennedy in the face of interest from Serie A side Roma, according to the Daily Record.
The 17-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance in the SPL, however caught the eye of Europe's top clubs when Rangers U17 side competed in the Al Kass International Cup in Qatar last February.
Kennedy was named player of the tournament and netted the decisive penalty as his side beat Roma 9-8 in the final.
Man Utd and Arsenal keen on Lemina
Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester City have made enquiries regarding Southampton reject Mario Lemina, according to the Daily Mail.
The Gabon international joined the Saints from Juventus for a club record fee of £15.4 million, but injuries and a lack of form have meant that the midfielder has failed to impress at St. Mary's Stadium.
His exit looks increasingly likely after boss Ralph Hasenhuttl left the 25-year-old out of the club's pre season trip to Austria. Read more about that decision on Goal!
Aston Villa could snap up Sturridge
After securing the services of Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa are said to now be looking at making an offer to free agent Daniel Sturridge, according to the Express.
The 29-year-old has been released by Liverpool after his tenure on Merseyside had been hampered by a series of injuries.
After a four-year stint at Villa Park as a youth team player, the striker would be familiar with the surroundings should he decide to accept the incoming offer.
Everton bid for Juve's Moise Kean rejected
Everton have seen a €30 million bid for Juventus prodigy Moise Kean rejected, according to Nicolo Schira of La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 19-year-old grabbed the headlines last season after scoring a brace in his first start for Juventus last term, and also found the back of the net when handed his debut in the senior Italy squad by boss Roberto Mancini.
Kean was the first player born after the year 2000 to score in any of Europe's top five leagues, and has also been linked with a loan move to Ajax this summer.
Valencia in talks for Arsenal target Praet
Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet is in talks with Valencia, according to Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Belgian had been heavily linked with Arsenal, but it now seems like the Serie A side have agreed a fee of €15 million plus bonuses for the 25-year-old.
The move is not yet signed and sealed, as Praet is said to be unhappy with the contract offer put forward by the Spanish club, however they view his demands as excessive.
McGregor wants to join Rodgers at Leicester
Celtic's Callum McGregor has expressed a desire to reunite with former boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City, reports Football Insider.
The Foxes are said to be readying an eight-figure bid for the 26-year-old midfielder who has been at Celtic Park since joining the ranks as a youth team player back in 2001.
The report suggests that the player feels that his former Coach was instrumental in his development, and the Scotland international is ready to make the move to the Premier League.
West Ham to spend big for Gomez
According to a report in the Telegraph, West Ham are prepared to pay a club record fee of £44.5 million for Celta Vigo star Maxi Gomez, making him the highest paid player at the club at the same time.
The striker is also considering an offer from Valencia, with the La Liga outfit able to offer Champions League football as part of their deal.
Now the Hammers must play a waiting game to see if the 22-year-old will agree to join them thanks to their financially lucrative contract.
Puyol: Barcelona should ignore Neymar past
Carles Puyol says that Barcelona should ignore Neymar's past and decide whether he is right for the club in the present.
The Brazil star is linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain, and the former Barca defender says he should be an option for the Spanish side.
Mancini top target for Roma
Gianluca Mancini is the top target for Roma as they look to replace defender Kostas Manolas, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.
New Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca has selected the Atalanta star after Manolas departed the club for Napoli earlier this summer.
The two clubs will contract each other in the coming hours as Roma hope to hammer out a deal for the 23-year-old Italy international
From Pogba to Di Maria - Woodward's Man Utd transfer rankings
He has overseen 30 senior signings at a cost of almost £750 million over the last six years, but Ed Woodward is still struggling to prove he has what it takes to be a successful football administrator at Manchester United.
The executive vice-chair has been widely pilloried for some of his transfer market moves since taking over from David Gill in 2013 as United’s boardroom chief, even attracting the criticism of former manager Louis van Gaal recently.
So what has Woodward added in the way of positives in the transfer market and what have been his biggest failures?
Here, Goal ranks all of United’s signings since the summer of 2013.
Brentford sign Jansson
Brentford have announced the signing of Pontus Jansson from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.
Jansson, a Sweden international, joins on a three-year deal with a club option for the 28-year-old centre-back.
“Pontus is a top defender who brings immense professionalism, a great attitude, experience, defensive robustness, leadership qualities, and threat from set pieces to our side," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said in a statement.
Arsenal not in the mix for Vazquez
While Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez may depart the club this summer it will not be to Arsenal according to the El Transistor radio programme.
Despite reports to the contrary, there has been no offer from the Gunners, nor does the club hold any interest in the winger.
Everton to return for Malcom
Everton are ready to make another attempt to sign Malcom after missing out on the winger last summer, report RMC Sport.
Barcelona won the bidding for Malcom in 2018 but he failed to impress last season at Camp Nou and could be headed for an exit.
But Everton are unwilling to match the £36.5 million ($46m) fee Barca paid for Malcom, and instead will offer only £31.5m.
Arsenal are also lurking for the winger, though they have yet to make an offer.
Sheffield United target £16.5m Maupay deal
Sheffield United have made an enquiry into signing Brentford striker Neal Maupay after their return to the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail.
The 22-year-old scored 28 goals last season and the Blades are looking at £16.5 million ($21m) deal for Maupay to bolster their ranks in the top flight.
Maupay has also drawn interest from fellow Premier League returnees Aston Villa, as well as Burnley.
Dembele arrives early at Barca camp
Ousmane Dembele has arrived to Barcelona pre-season training a week ahead of time, reports Cadena SER.
Dembele also requested a coach to work with him as wants to send the message that he is 100 per cent committed to Barca and wants to have a great season at Camp Nou.
Nainggolan has interest from Chinese clubs
A pair of Chinese clubs have interest in Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan as the Serie A club looks to move him on, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.
Dalian and Shangai Shenhua are both interested in Nainggolan while the midfielder is considering a move to China.
The two clubs will now look to see if Nainggolan would be willing to accept their contract offers.
Neymar demanded exit at the end of last season
Neymar first demanded an exit from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of season gala event for the club, reports UOL Esporte.
At that event, the forward told the three members of the Brazil squad who play for PSG as well as club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his desires.
He reiterated his desire last week to Leonardo, saying though he agreed with the sporting director's vision, he did not wish to be a part of it.
Zidane to join Racing Santander
Real Madrid's Luca Zidane will spend next season on loan with Racing Santander of the Spanish second-flight, according to Marca.
The possibility of Keylor Navas remaining with Real Madrid made playing time less likely for Zidane, who pushed for the chance to go on loan.
The loan will be for one season and Zidane will extend his Real Madrid contract, which will expire next summer, before departing.
Lyon and PSG battle for Diallo
Lyon are targeting Borussia Dortmund defender Abdou Diallo but may have to fend off Paris Saint-Germain, according to le10sport.
After trying to sign Diallo last summer, Lyon are ready to return for him but do not want to pay more than €25 million (£22m/$28m) for the defender.
However, Dortmund are unwilling to sell him for that price and with PSG lurking, Lyon will be forced to raise their offer if they wish to sign Diallo.
De Ligt will not come to PSG - Leonardo
The Ajax star has been deemed too expensive to pursue by the Ligue 1 champions
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed the club will not pursue a deal for Matthijs de Ligt, believing it is too expensive despite the Ajax star being a "great player".
De Ligt's season saw him linked heavily to Barcelona, PSG and Juventus, but Goal reports a deal has been struck between the defender and the Serie A giants with a €10 million (£9m/$11m) difference in transfer fee holding up the move.
And in an interview with Le Parisien, Leonardo confirmed the defender was an option for the Ligue 1 champions but they have decided against it due to the finances required for the move.
Villa make £7m bid for Heaton
Aston Villa have made a £7 million ($9m) offer for Tom Heaton after the Burnley goalkeeper has grown unhappy due to contract talks, reports the Sun.
Burnley have a much higher value on the 33-year-old England international, and do not want to lose him cheaply.
But Heaton has only a year left on his contract and with negotiations at an impasse, the Clarets must decide whether to compromise on their offer to him, or on a sale to Villa or another club.
Neymar can leave PSG - Leonardo
The Brazil star can depart the club but no suitable offers have arrived according to the club sporting director
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has said Neymar is allowed to leave the club but says there have been no offers despite "superficial" talks with Barcelona.
Neymar's future at PSG has been in doubt this summer amid reports he wants to return to his former side Barcelona, while Real Madrid have also been linked.
But Leonardo has now revealed that the French champions are willing to let him leave if a club matches their asking price.
West Ham offered Balotelli
The London club are in need of a striker after the departure of Marko Arnautovic
West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Mario Balotelli, though manager Manuel Pellegrini is not yet interested in the Italian, according to the Telegraph.
The Hammers are waiting on Celta forward Maxi Gomez, who is tempted by Champions League football at Valencia but has been offered better terms by the London outfit.
West Ham require another striker and should Gomez not come, they could be forced to turn to alternatives such as Torino's Andrea Belotti, Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, or convince Pellegrini to make a move for free agent Balotelli.
Napoli accelerate James talks in Madrid
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is in Madrid attempting to secure the transfer for James Rodriguez, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.
While Giuntoli met with James' agent, Jorge Mendes, it is unclear whether he also met with Real Madrid to hammer out a deal.
Napoli are accelerating talks in order to fend off interest from Real's local rivals, Atletico, for the Colombian's signature.