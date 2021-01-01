Transfer news and rumours LIVE: James set for Porto loan switch

Rafa Benitez has ruled out selling Richarlison before the end of the summer transfer window as the Everton forward continues to attract interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Richarlison initially joined Everton from Watford for £50 million ($69m) back in 2018, and has since established himself as one of the top forwards outside the Premier League's top six.

The Brazilian is contracted to remain at Goodison Park until 2024 but it has been suggested that he could move onto pastures new this summer, with PSG reportedly weighing up a swoop for his services.

