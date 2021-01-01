Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi's PSG salary revealed

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Lionel Messi, Club Brugge vs PSG
Getty

Ex-Barca star Paulinho rescinds Al Ahly contract

2021-09-18T20:55:42Z

Fati contract includes extension option

2021-09-18T20:25:00Z

Barcelona hold a big advantage in their efforts to hold on to Ansu Fati, reports Sport

The teenage sensation's contract, which expires at the end of this season, includes a unilateral extension option, which if exercised will keep him at the club until 2024. 

Ansu Fati Barcelona 2020-21
Getty Images

Odegaard was always Arsenal's transfer priority

2021-09-18T19:51:43Z

Rooney still committed to Derby

2021-09-18T19:00:00Z

Derby County head coach Wayne Rooney said he's still committed to the cause despite the club's 12-point penalty for entering administration.

Rooney said: “I’ve said a few times I’m committed to this club and to the group of players and the staff, I care about them, so I’ll keep doing everything I can to help us get through this.

“I think we will get through this for the better. We are going to have tough times ahead in the near future but it’s my job now to start rebuilding this club and trying to put it back together."

Barcelona tracking Gallagher

2021-09-18T18:30:01Z

Barcelona are keeping an eye on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to Fichajes.

Gallagher is currently catching the eye while on loan at Crystal Palace, making his case to be in Chelsea's long-term plans.

But the Catalan outfit are also watching the 21-year-old with a possible move on the horizon.

Higuain: I scored 26 goals & they signed Benzema & Kaka!

2021-09-18T17:30:08Z

Gonzalo Higuain has explained how he was initially frustrated that Real Madrid signed Karim Benzema and Kaka in a season that saw him finish as the club's top scorer.

The Argentine, who now plays for Inter Miami, represented Los Blancos between 2007 and 2013 but eventually left for Napoli having scored a total of 121 goals during his time in the Spanish capital.

Read the full story on Goal

PSG still don't know when Ramos will make debut

2021-09-18T16:59:40Z

Sergio Ramos still has no date pencilled in for his Paris Saint-Germain debut, with Mauricio Pochettino admitting to being in the dark when it comes to the Spanish defender's recovery from a calf injury.

The former Real Madrid captain completed a move to France as a free agent over the summer, but is yet to pull on the colours of his new club and remains stuck on the sidelines.

A niggling muscle problem is frustrating the 35-year-old centre-half, and everyone else at Parc des Princes, with Pochettino unsure as to when the World Cup winner will come into contention for a place in his plans.

Read more here!

Poland look to recruit Villa defender Cash

2021-09-18T16:00:45Z

Barcelona rue lack of 'homework' in Mbappe & Haaland battle

2021-09-18T15:30:01Z

Barcelona's economic vice-president Eduard Romeu admits that Real Madrid are in a position to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in 2022, with the Blaugrana being left behind in the transfer market due to a lack of "homework".

The Blaugrana are enduring much-publicised financial struggles, with a mass exodus of top talent over the summer seeing the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann sever ties with the Catalan giants.

Ambition is having to be reined in for now at Camp Nou, with Barca in no position to compete with Clasico rivals Real for the most sought-after signatures even if they wanted to join those pursuits.

Read more here!

Cavani won't push for Man Utd exit in January (ESPN)

2021-09-18T14:54:49Z

Red Devils striker happy to work with Ronaldo

Edinson Cavani has no issue with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Manchester United and will not be pushing for a move elsewhere in January, reports ESPN.

The experienced frontman faces the threat of limited game time now that an iconic Portuguese forward is Old Trafford, but he is embracing that competition and an opportunity to work with an all-time great.

Edinson Cavani Man Utd 2021
Getty

Dybala set to sign Juve extension

2021-09-18T14:36:02Z

Paulo Dybala is, according to Tuttosport, poised to sign a contract extension at Juventus.

After several months of talks, a deal is now close and the Argentine forward - who has been linked with various clubs across Europe - will be remaining in Turin.

Aguero among those Xavi would cull at Barca

2021-09-18T14:01:24Z

El Nacional reports that Xavi would look to cull a number of senior stars from the Barcelona squad if he agreed to succeed Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou.

The players set to be in danger if a change is made in 2022 are Philippe Coutinho, Martin Braithwaite, Luuk de Jong, Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Sergio Aguero and Samuel Umtiti.

Will Rudiger sign a new contract at Chelsea?

2021-09-18T13:38:10Z

Man Utd make Rice their No.1 target (The Independent)

2021-09-18T13:01:09Z

Red Devils determined to land West Ham star

Manchester United have made West Ham star Declan Rice their No.1 tranfser target for 2022, claims The Independent.

The England international has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City, but the Red Devils are determined to land the holding midfielder they are crying out for.

Declan Rice, West Ham
Getty

Sergi set to sign new Barca contract

2021-09-18T12:30:30Z

Sergi Roberto is ready to sign a new contract at Barcelona, reports Marca.

Having been linked with a move elsewhere, and faced criticism from supporters, the long-serving 29-year-old is set to put pen to paper on fresh terms at Camp Nou next week.

Arteta has backing of Arsenal board

2021-09-18T12:00:02Z

Questions may have been asked of Mikel Arteta's future at Arsenal, but football.london claims that he retains the full support of his board.

The Gunners have made a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign, but no change is being planned in the dugout at Emirates Stadium.

Man City asked about Fati

2021-09-18T11:28:39Z

Manchester City asked about Ansu Fati's potential availability after missing out on Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Mundo Deportivo.

The Barcelona starlet is another of Jorge Mendes' clients, so the Blues sounded out a possible deal when in discussions over another transfer.

Does Sterling have a future at Man City?

2021-09-18T11:00:14Z

Roma to return for Zakaria in January

2021-09-18T09:59:08Z

Roma are considering a January move for Denis Zakaria, Corriere dello Sport says.

The Serie A side hope to strengthen in midifeld and went after the Borussia Monchengladbach player during the summer.

They will continue their hunt for a new midfielder in January and the 24-year-old will likely be high on their list again.

Portugal veteran Eder close to Saudi Arabia move

2021-09-18T09:30:05Z

Former Lille and Portugal attacker Eder is on the verge of signing a deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Raed, says Record.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Lokomotiv Moscow this year.

Juventus want Vlahovic and Icardi

2021-09-18T09:00:29Z

Juventus hope to make an attacking trio of Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic and Mauro Icardi.

Calciomercato.it reports the Serie A side have made Fiorentina star Vlahovic a top target for the summer, but face competition from Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan.

The Turin club also hope to bring Icardi back to Italy from Paris Saint-Germain and put the pair up front with Dybala.

Icardi PSG 2021
Getty

Dybala to sign Juventus contract

2021-09-18T08:30:45Z

Paulo Dybala is close to signing a contract extension at Juventus.

Tuttosport reports the Argentine will meet with the Serie A side next week and the club are confident they will come to an agreement over a new deal.

Messi's PSG salary revealed (L'Equipe)

2021-09-18T07:59:33Z

Argentine attacker's contract includes cryptocurrency payments

Lionel Messi is earning €30 million (£26m/$35m) per season after taxes at Paris Saint-Germain, according to L'Equipe.

The Argentina star is also being paid €1 million in cryptocurrency. Over the course of his three years at PSG, he will earn around €110m (£94m/$129m).

Meanwhile, Neymar is also earning €30m net per year in the French capital while France hero Kylian Mbappe is far behind on €12m (£10m/$14m) after taxes.

Liverpool, Spurs and Juve want Coman

2021-09-18T07:30:40Z

Three top teams are lining up to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich.

Fichajes reports that the French attacker is wanted by Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus and he could be on the move in the next transfer window.

Lingard to West Ham blocked by Solskjaer - Moyes

2021-09-18T06:59:38Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not allow Jesse Lingard to join West Ham in the summer, according to David Moyes.

The England international impressed on loan at the east London side in the second half of last season and they hoped to get him on a permanent deal.

Asked if Lingard rejected West Ham, Moyes said: "No, nothing like that at all. Ole made it clear to me quite early in the transfer window that he wanted to keep him. So I knew pretty early in the transfer window that he was staying at Manchester United."

AC Milan eye De Ketelaere

2021-09-18T06:30:07Z

AC Milan have their sights set on signing Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge, Calciomercato reports.

The Rossoneri want a new number 10 and see the 20-year-old as an ideal option following his impressive performances.

Tuchel glad to see Kane stay at Tottenham

2021-09-18T00:00:11Z

Thomas Tuchel is glad that Harry Kane remained at Tottenham amid strong links to Manchester City this summer, while the Chelsea boss also says his club were "never close" to pursuing the Spurs star.

Kane remained at Spurs this summer despite Manchester City's pursuit, with rumours of a move only heating up after Kane didn't show up to the club's first training sessions.

Read the full story on Goal

Barcelona eye Sterling loan in January (Sport)

2021-09-17T22:55:08Z

The Blaugrana would offer the winger an increase in minutes

Barcelona are eyeing a loan move for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, reports Sport.

Sterling has fallen out of favour at City this term and is reportedly open to joining his former team-mate Sergio Aguero at Camp Nou.

Arsenal yet to offer Lacazette new deal

2021-09-17T22:35:13Z

Arsenal have yet to offer forward Alexandre Lacazette a contract extension, reports ESPN.

The 30-year-old will see his current deal expire at season's end, but the club have chosen to focus on other areas of the team.

Lacazette has made just two appearances for the Gunners this season.

Derby punished 12 points after entering administration

2021-09-17T22:25:02Z

Derby County have been hit with a 12-point penalty for entering administration, the EFL have confirmed.

The club coached by Wayne Rooney will be at the bottom of the Championship when the process is finished.

Wayne Rooney Derby 2020-21
Getty

Kjaer closing in on AC Milan extension

2021-09-17T22:15:11Z

Moyes: Solskjaer blocked Lingard move

2021-09-17T22:00:20Z

West Ham boss David Moyes has said Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prevented Jesse Lingard from returning to the Hammers this summer.

Lingard starred on loan for West Ham last term and the club attempted to sign him permanently from Old Trafford.

"Ole made it clear to me quite early in the transfer window that he wanted to keep him, Moyes said. "So I knew pretty early in the transfer window that he was staying at Manchester United. I had a private conversation with Ole who made it clear that he was staying."