Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi's PSG salary revealed

Ex-Barca star Paulinho rescinds Al Ahly contract
Paulinho rescindiu o contrato com o Al Ahli e está livre. A rescisão foi em comum acordo. Mais detalhes na @GoalBR já já pic.twitter.com/MDoNTivVpj— Raisa Simplicio (@simpraisa) September 18, 2021
Fati contract includes extension option
Barcelona hold a big advantage in their efforts to hold on to Ansu Fati, reports Sport.
The teenage sensation's contract, which expires at the end of this season, includes a unilateral extension option, which if exercised will keep him at the club until 2024.
Odegaard was always Arsenal's transfer priority
Arsenal board spent three months working to re-sign Martin Ødegaard since he left the club in May. It was considered “almost impossible” in June and July - then Real decided to sell him in August and Arsenal were ‘ready’. 🇳🇴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2021
He’s always been the priority - and not Maddison. pic.twitter.com/Bk8uc84EP5
Rooney still committed to Derby
Derby County head coach Wayne Rooney said he's still committed to the cause despite the club's 12-point penalty for entering administration.
Rooney said: “I’ve said a few times I’m committed to this club and to the group of players and the staff, I care about them, so I’ll keep doing everything I can to help us get through this.
“I think we will get through this for the better. We are going to have tough times ahead in the near future but it’s my job now to start rebuilding this club and trying to put it back together."
Barcelona tracking Gallagher
Barcelona are keeping an eye on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to Fichajes.
Gallagher is currently catching the eye while on loan at Crystal Palace, making his case to be in Chelsea's long-term plans.
But the Catalan outfit are also watching the 21-year-old with a possible move on the horizon.
Higuain: I scored 26 goals & they signed Benzema & Kaka!
Gonzalo Higuain has explained how he was initially frustrated that Real Madrid signed Karim Benzema and Kaka in a season that saw him finish as the club's top scorer.
The Argentine, who now plays for Inter Miami, represented Los Blancos between 2007 and 2013 but eventually left for Napoli having scored a total of 121 goals during his time in the Spanish capital.
PSG still don't know when Ramos will make debut
Sergio Ramos still has no date pencilled in for his Paris Saint-Germain debut, with Mauricio Pochettino admitting to being in the dark when it comes to the Spanish defender's recovery from a calf injury.
The former Real Madrid captain completed a move to France as a free agent over the summer, but is yet to pull on the colours of his new club and remains stuck on the sidelines.
A niggling muscle problem is frustrating the 35-year-old centre-half, and everyone else at Parc des Princes, with Pochettino unsure as to when the World Cup winner will come into contention for a place in his plans.
Poland look to recruit Villa defender Cash
Poland are ready to approach Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash to make him switch nationalities, as @TomCollomosse reported today. Confirmed - process started. 🇵🇱 #AVFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2021
Matty Cash is open to this opportunity - his mom is Polish, now waiting for passport to go through. #Poland
Barcelona rue lack of 'homework' in Mbappe & Haaland battle
Barcelona's economic vice-president Eduard Romeu admits that Real Madrid are in a position to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in 2022, with the Blaugrana being left behind in the transfer market due to a lack of "homework".
The Blaugrana are enduring much-publicised financial struggles, with a mass exodus of top talent over the summer seeing the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann sever ties with the Catalan giants.
Ambition is having to be reined in for now at Camp Nou, with Barca in no position to compete with Clasico rivals Real for the most sought-after signatures even if they wanted to join those pursuits.
Cavani won't push for Man Utd exit in January (ESPN)
Red Devils striker happy to work with Ronaldo
Edinson Cavani has no issue with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Manchester United and will not be pushing for a move elsewhere in January, reports ESPN.
The experienced frontman faces the threat of limited game time now that an iconic Portuguese forward is Old Trafford, but he is embracing that competition and an opportunity to work with an all-time great.
Dybala set to sign Juve extension
Paulo Dybala is, according to Tuttosport, poised to sign a contract extension at Juventus.
After several months of talks, a deal is now close and the Argentine forward - who has been linked with various clubs across Europe - will be remaining in Turin.
Aguero among those Xavi would cull at Barca
El Nacional reports that Xavi would look to cull a number of senior stars from the Barcelona squad if he agreed to succeed Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou.
The players set to be in danger if a change is made in 2022 are Philippe Coutinho, Martin Braithwaite, Luuk de Jong, Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Sergio Aguero and Samuel Umtiti.
Will Rudiger sign a new contract at Chelsea?
Man Utd make Rice their No.1 target (The Independent)
Red Devils determined to land West Ham star
Manchester United have made West Ham star Declan Rice their No.1 tranfser target for 2022, claims The Independent.
The England international has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City, but the Red Devils are determined to land the holding midfielder they are crying out for.
New club for ex-Chelsea man Marin
📣 Transfer News | Marko Marin will continue his career in Ferencváros! ✍️#Fradi #ftc #ferencvaros pic.twitter.com/v9sIKvLCem— Ferencvárosi TC (@Fradi_HU) September 18, 2021
Sergi set to sign new Barca contract
Sergi Roberto is ready to sign a new contract at Barcelona, reports Marca.
Having been linked with a move elsewhere, and faced criticism from supporters, the long-serving 29-year-old is set to put pen to paper on fresh terms at Camp Nou next week.
Arteta has backing of Arsenal board
Questions may have been asked of Mikel Arteta's future at Arsenal, but football.london claims that he retains the full support of his board.
The Gunners have made a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign, but no change is being planned in the dugout at Emirates Stadium.
Man City asked about Fati
Manchester City asked about Ansu Fati's potential availability after missing out on Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The Barcelona starlet is another of Jorge Mendes' clients, so the Blues sounded out a possible deal when in discussions over another transfer.
Does Sterling have a future at Man City?
Roma to return for Zakaria in January
Roma are considering a January move for Denis Zakaria, Corriere dello Sport says.
The Serie A side hope to strengthen in midifeld and went after the Borussia Monchengladbach player during the summer.
They will continue their hunt for a new midfielder in January and the 24-year-old will likely be high on their list again.
Portugal veteran Eder close to Saudi Arabia move
Former Lille and Portugal attacker Eder is on the verge of signing a deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Raed, says Record.
The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Lokomotiv Moscow this year.
Juventus want Vlahovic and Icardi
Juventus hope to make an attacking trio of Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic and Mauro Icardi.
Calciomercato.it reports the Serie A side have made Fiorentina star Vlahovic a top target for the summer, but face competition from Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan.
The Turin club also hope to bring Icardi back to Italy from Paris Saint-Germain and put the pair up front with Dybala.
Dybala to sign Juventus contract
Paulo Dybala is close to signing a contract extension at Juventus.
Tuttosport reports the Argentine will meet with the Serie A side next week and the club are confident they will come to an agreement over a new deal.
Messi's PSG salary revealed (L'Equipe)
Argentine attacker's contract includes cryptocurrency payments
Lionel Messi is earning €30 million (£26m/$35m) per season after taxes at Paris Saint-Germain, according to L'Equipe.
The Argentina star is also being paid €1 million in cryptocurrency. Over the course of his three years at PSG, he will earn around €110m (£94m/$129m).
Meanwhile, Neymar is also earning €30m net per year in the French capital while France hero Kylian Mbappe is far behind on €12m (£10m/$14m) after taxes.
Liverpool, Spurs and Juve want Coman
Three top teams are lining up to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich.
Fichajes reports that the French attacker is wanted by Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus and he could be on the move in the next transfer window.
Lingard to West Ham blocked by Solskjaer - Moyes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not allow Jesse Lingard to join West Ham in the summer, according to David Moyes.
The England international impressed on loan at the east London side in the second half of last season and they hoped to get him on a permanent deal.
Asked if Lingard rejected West Ham, Moyes said: "No, nothing like that at all. Ole made it clear to me quite early in the transfer window that he wanted to keep him. So I knew pretty early in the transfer window that he was staying at Manchester United."
AC Milan eye De Ketelaere
AC Milan have their sights set on signing Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge, Calciomercato reports.
The Rossoneri want a new number 10 and see the 20-year-old as an ideal option following his impressive performances.
Fernandes to discuss new Man Utd deal
📞👥Manchester United want to extend Bruno Fernandes contract until 2027. Official negotiations will take place shortly.📝#MUFC | #ManUtd | #ManchesterUnited— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) September 17, 2021
Tuchel glad to see Kane stay at Tottenham
Thomas Tuchel is glad that Harry Kane remained at Tottenham amid strong links to Manchester City this summer, while the Chelsea boss also says his club were "never close" to pursuing the Spurs star.
Kane remained at Spurs this summer despite Manchester City's pursuit, with rumours of a move only heating up after Kane didn't show up to the club's first training sessions.
Barcelona eye Sterling loan in January (Sport)
The Blaugrana would offer the winger an increase in minutes
Barcelona are eyeing a loan move for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, reports Sport.
Sterling has fallen out of favour at City this term and is reportedly open to joining his former team-mate Sergio Aguero at Camp Nou.
Arsenal yet to offer Lacazette new deal
Arsenal have yet to offer forward Alexandre Lacazette a contract extension, reports ESPN.
The 30-year-old will see his current deal expire at season's end, but the club have chosen to focus on other areas of the team.
Lacazette has made just two appearances for the Gunners this season.
Derby punished 12 points after entering administration
Derby County have been hit with a 12-point penalty for entering administration, the EFL have confirmed.
The club coached by Wayne Rooney will be at the bottom of the Championship when the process is finished.
Kjaer closing in on AC Milan extension
Simon #Kjaer is close to extending his contract with Milan until 2024. The Danish defender wants to stay in Italian club. 🔴⚫️ #Milan— Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) September 17, 2021
Moyes: Solskjaer blocked Lingard move
West Ham boss David Moyes has said Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prevented Jesse Lingard from returning to the Hammers this summer.
Lingard starred on loan for West Ham last term and the club attempted to sign him permanently from Old Trafford.
"Ole made it clear to me quite early in the transfer window that he wanted to keep him, Moyes said. "So I knew pretty early in the transfer window that he was staying at Manchester United. I had a private conversation with Ole who made it clear that he was staying."