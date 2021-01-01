Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi's PSG salary revealed

Derby County head coach Wayne Rooney said he's still committed to the cause despite the club's 12-point penalty for entering administration.

Rooney said: “I’ve said a few times I’m committed to this club and to the group of players and the staff, I care about them, so I’ll keep doing everything I can to help us get through this.

“I think we will get through this for the better. We are going to have tough times ahead in the near future but it’s my job now to start rebuilding this club and trying to put it back together."