Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea were ready to offer €100m for Marquinhos

Inter eye Ajax's Onana
Inter see Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as a potential replacement for current No. 1 Samir Handanovic, reports CalcioMercato.
Onana's contract is set to expire at the end of the season despite his suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.
Napoli and Barcelona are also said to be interested in the Cameroon international.
Cambodian prince makes offer for Saint-Etienne
A Cambodian Prince has made an offer to buy Saint-Etienne, reports Le Parisien.
Norodom Ravichok has made a €100m offer to take over the Ligue 1 side, with discussions set to begin in the coming days.
The club is currently searching for a new investor, with Ravichok now interested in taking over.
Porto sells two young players to Guimares
Porto have sold two young players to Guimares, reports Record.
The club has sold Francisco Ribeiro, an 18-year-old midfielder, for a fee of around €11 million (£9.5m/$12.9m).
Meanwhile, Guimares have also purchased Rafael Pereira, another 20-year-old midfielder, for €4 million (£3.4m/$4.7m).
Asensio could leave if Real Madrid role doesn't change
Real Madrid star Marco Asensio could leave the club if he doesn't play more in the coming weeks, reports Cadena Ser.
Asensio has had offers to depart, but has stayed on expecting to have a regular role under Carlo Ancelotti.
That hasn't happened, and the next few weeks are seen as crucial when it comes to the midfielder's future.
Vlahovic reaffirms Fiorentina commitment
Dusan Vlahovic about English clubs and Atletico Madrid proposals last summer: “I felt like staying in Fiorentina - also because of Italiano as manager. I think I can grow more here. I’ll get many goals and assists, then rest will come when it comes”, he told DAZN. 🟣🇷🇸 #Vlahovic— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2021
Christensen ready to pen fresh terms at Chelsea
Andreas Christensen is ready to put pen to paper on fresh terms at Chelsea - as The Sun reports.
The Danish defender currently earns 78,000 per week at Stamford Bridge, but the new deal will see his wages brought up to 120,000.
Christensen has less than one year to run on his current contract and Chelsea are eager to secure his long-term future.
Delap told he can stop Man City going for Kane or Haaland
Manchester City continue to see moves for the likes of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland mooted, but Shaun Wright-Phillips claims teenage frontman Liam Delap can keep Pep Guardiola out of the striker market.
Wright-Phillips has, speaking in association with Bonus Finder, told Goal of Delap: "He's been impressive so far and you never know he could get his chance and do whatever he needs to do to stop City going out and buying a striker for big money."
Dumfries remains on Real Madrid's radar
Real Madrid were linked with Denzel Dumfries over the summer, and Fichajes reports that he remains of interest to the Blancos.
The Netherlands international right-back starred at Euro 2020 and linked up with Inter in the last transfer window, but he remains a long-term transfer option for La Liga giants.
Barca set their sights on 'next Iniesta' Caqueret
Fichajes reports that Barcelona are setting their sights on 21-year-old French midfield sensation Maxence Caqueret.
The Lyon starlet is being lined up by La Liga giants to 'the next Andres Iniesta' at Camp Nou.
Chelsea plot Kante & Mount contracts (Standard Sport)
Blues also want new deal for Jorginho
Chelsea are, according to Standard Sport, preparing to put contract offers to Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.
The 2021 Champions League winners are eager to keep a star-studded squad intact and have a number of key men that they want to tie down on fresh terms.
Inter eager to offload Sanchez
Inter are eager to offload Alexis Sanchez when the transfer market reopens - according to InterLive.
The 32-year-old is still under contract with the Nerazzurri until 2023, but has fallen out of favour at San Siro in recent times.
Sevilla and Real Betis are both interested in bringing Sanchez to Spain, and he has also been linked with a move away from European football.
Ex-Barca midfielder Paulinho in high demand
Ex-Barcelona midfielder Paulinho is in high demand after terminating his contract at Al Ahli - as Calcio Mercato reports.
Corinthians, Galatasaray and Los Angeles Galaxy have all submitted offers for the 33-year-old, who is now a free agent.
Paulinho made 47 appearances for Barca between 2017 and 2019, and also played for Tottenham earlier in his career.
Milna target Betis star Carvalho
Milan have identified Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian giants are looking at the 28-year-old as a possible replacement for Franck Kessie, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League.
It is believed that Betis will be open to letting Carvalho leave on loan with an option to buy, and Milan could make a formal approach in the new year.
Cooper appointed new Nottingham Forest boss
🤝 Nottingham Forest are delighted to confirm that Steve Cooper has been appointed as first team head coach— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 21, 2021
🌳🔴 #NFFC
Man Utd will take Sterling! - Ferdinand
Liverpool should "buy Raheem Sterling tomorrow" but Manchester United would also take him, insists Rio Ferdinand, who believes the Manchester City star is now in "the wilderness" at the Etihad Stadium.
Sterling has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's plans since signing for City from Liverpool for £50 million ($68m) back in 2015, helping the club dominate the English football landscape and emerge as genuine contenders in the Champions League.
However, the winger has fallen out of favour at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, starting only two of City's opening six games across all competitions, and Ferdinand believes he could end up seeking a transfer if his situation does not improve.
Chelsea were ready to offer €100m for Marquinhos (RMC Sport)
PSG star emerged on Blues' radar
Chelsea were ready to offer €100 million (£86m/$117m) for Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos in the summer transfer window - according to RMC Sport.
The Blues wanted to arrange a reunion between the Brazilian and Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge, with the pair having enjoyed a strong partnership during their time together at Parc des Princes.
However, PSG made it clear they did not want to sell Marqunhos, whose stance was also that he preferred to stay put rather than head to the Premier League with Chelsea.
Liverpool could look into Hudson-Odoi deal
Liverpool are, according to Calciomercato, considering a move for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.
The England international has been unable to nail down a regular role under Thomas Tuchel, but could be offered the chance to work under another German coach in Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.
Lyon join the race for Real outcast Isco
Ligue 1 giants Lyon are the latest side to express interest in Real Madrid outcast Isco, reports Fichajes.
Juventus and AC Milan have already been linked with the Spain international playmaker, who is struggling for game time at Santiago Bernabeu.
Christensen close to new Chelsea contract
Andreas Christensen is on the verge of signing a new contract at Chelsea, claims The Sun.
The Danish defender was initially offered a deal on reduced terms, but he has impressed Thomas Tuchel and will now get the extension that his performances deserve.
Silva an option to replace Kane at Spurs
Football.london reports that Andre Silva could be an option to replace Harry Kane at Tottenham if the England captain leaves in upcoming transfer window.
Spurs will be in the market for another goalscorer if a deal is done, with a Portugal international on the books at RB Leipzig figuring prominently on their wish list.
Vecino’s agent to request new Inter contract
Matias Vecino’s agent is ready to request a new contract for the Inter midfielder - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 30-year-old is already tied to San Siro until 2024, but his representative is eager to arrange a new three-year deal.
Vecino has made three Serie A appearances for Inter so far this season, scoring once.
Neres touted for Ajax exit
David Neres has been touted for a move away from Ajax - according to AS.
The 24-year-old has less than two years to run on his current contract, and is currently valued at around €27m (£23m/$32m).
Atletico Madrid and Sevilla both moved for Neres in the summer, but neither side was able to finalise a deal.
Leeds set sights on Noa Lang
Leeds have set their sights on Club Brugges forward Noa Lang, according to Football Insider.
Arsenal have also been linked with the 22-year-old, who moved to Belgium from Ajax permanently in the summer.
Lang has three goals and four assists to his name already this season, and shone in a Champions League group draw against Paris Saint-Germain.
Everton's James in talks for Al Rayyan loan
Negotiations ongoing between Al Rayyan and James Rodriguez with his representatives. Talks over potential loan deal - now discussing salary details. Everton are still waiting for James final decision. Not signed/done as of now. 🇶🇦🇨🇴 #EFC #AlRayyan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2021
Salt Lake to interview Noonan again
Pat Noonan is currently in Utah for a second interview for #RSL’s open head coaching position, sources tell @TheAthleticSCCR.— Jeff Rueter (@jeffrueter) September 20, 2021
Noonan has been an assistant in Philadelphia (#DOOP) since 2018 and previously coached with Bruce Arena at LA Galaxy and the USMNT.
Koeman refuses to be drawn on sack talk
Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman says he does not want to speak about his future anymore after a 1-1 draw with Granada.
The Dutch manager conceded that "today's Barca is not the Barca of eight years ago" after the club needed a late equaliser from Ronald Arauajo after trailing for 88 minutes.
Mertesacker asks for Arteta patience
Per Mertesacker admits that a Champions League return for Arsenal may not happen for another "two or three years", but he has urged patience with Mikel Arteta in what remains a "big, big transition" for the Gunners.
North London heavyweights have failed to qualify for elite European competition since Arsene Wenger was still at the helm, with their last top-four finish coming back in 2015-16.
Drinkwater makes 'shambles' admission
Danny Drinkwater admits his time at Chelsea has been a "shambles", with the 31-year-old midfielder becoming a £35 million ($48m) flop for the Blues following a transfer from Leicester in 2017.
That deal was done when Drinkwater was a Premier League title winner and an England international, with those at Stamford Bridge eager to reunite a proven performer with former Foxes team-mate N'Golo Kante.
Mourinho to bring Dalot to Roma (Calciomercato)
The manager has long held interest in the full-back
Jose Mourinho wants to bring Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot to Roma, writes Calciomercato.
The manager has been keen on Dalot since he was in charge at Old Trafford and sees an opportunity to add the player on a discount given the defender's fringe status with the Red Devils.
Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan, so he already carries Serie A experience.
Preston renew Potts
💬 "I feel at home here and I’m happy to be staying."— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) September 20, 2021
Brad Potts said he feels right at home at Preston North End after signing a new deal with the club.
More from Pottsy on iFollow PNE now. 👇#pnefc
€12m Origi to leave Liverpool in January
Divock Origi is set to leave Liverpool in the January transfer window as he looks for more consistent playing time, according to Calciomercato.
Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that he expected the striker to leave over the summer, but no palatable offers arrived.
Lens have now been tipped as a possible landing spot for Origi.
Paulinho draws Corinthians interest
👥📞Corinthians held a talks with Paulinho.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) September 20, 2021
🤔Paulinho has not yet decided on his career. #VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/91lFwzeyHl
Everton academy adds Okoronkwo
✍️ | #EFC have completed the signing of 17-year-old forward Francis Okoronkwo from Sunderland.— Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) September 20, 2021
Welcome, Francis. 🔵