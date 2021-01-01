Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid up Mbappe bid to £145.6m

Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola looks poised to make a loan move to Fiorentina as Los Blancos shuffle their squad in anticipation of Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Santiago Bernabeu.

Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe looks set to swap Ligue 1 for La Liga, despite the Parc des Princes outfit knocking back an offer of €160 million (£137m/$188m) from their European rivals.

Now, Madrid are moving to clear further space in their squad and in their purse for the France international, with Spain international Odriozola now in the frame to depart to help pave the way.

