Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to offer Pogba new contract amid Real Madrid talk

Tielemans keeping options open amid Man Utd links
Youri Tielemans could be part of “something great” at Leicester, but a midfielder taking in a loan spell at the Foxes from Monaco is yet to make a future call amid reports of interest from Manchester United.
The 21-year-old midfielder has made an impressive impact in English football, sparking talk of interest from Old Trafford, and is reluctant to speculate at this stage on what his next move might be.
Tielemans stated: "I do not know what is going to happen this summer."
Real Madrid prepared to offer Varane €9m per year
Real Madrid are ready to table a fresh new contract for Raphael Varane, which would see his salary rise from €6 million per year to €9 million.
According to AS, Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United are all keeping a close eye on the Frenchman's situation, after recent reports stating he is set to leave the club at the end of the season.
However, Zinedine Zidane is desperate for Varane to remain at Santiago Bernabeu and he could become one of the Madrid's highest earners if he pens a new deal.
Umtiti wants to stay at Barca amid Man Utd links
Samuel Umtiti wants to remain at Barcelona amid ongoing transfer links to Manchester United - according to Diario Sport.
The Frenchman is currently valued at around €70m ($79m, £60m), but he has endured a difficult season at the Camp Nou and faced criticism after a run of poor performances.
Despite Umtiti's recent troubles, Barca are still aiming to retain his services and he is eager to fight for his place in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI.
Lukaku's Man Utd future 'very open'
Romelu Lukaku’s future is “very open”, according to his representative Federico Pastorello, with summer talks planned with Manchester United despite being tied to a long-term contract.
The Belgium international striker still has three years left to run on his current deal, but a move away from Old Trafford at some stage has been hinted at.
David Luiz snubs offers to leave Chelsea
David Luiz has turned down offers from Brazil and Qatar, according to Yahoo Esportes.
The Chelsea defender is approaching the end of his contract but has not yet ruled out an extended stay at Stamford Bridge.
Eriksen to Barcelona or Real Madrid?
Herrera to be handed lucrative contract at PSG
If Ander Herrera leaves Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, The Sun claims he will be landing a £200,000-a-week contract.
The Red Devils are reluctant to offer such terms to a player approaching the end of his current deal, with it possible that the Spaniard could leave Old Trafford as a free agent.
Defoe wants to remain at Rangers
Jermain Defoe has told Bournemouth that he wants to see out his 18-month loan at Rangers and has no desire to be recalled to England at any stage.
He has said: “I want to stay here, for sure. I want a full season to try to achieve something special here. “Bournemouth can call me back in the summer and again in January, but I am focused on being here and scoring goals for Rangers."
Klopp wants to keep 'proper' defence together
Jurgen Klopp likes the make of his defence and has claimed it looks as though the core of that back line will stay in Liverpool for the long-term.
The German boss has his club riding high on the best defensive record in the Premier League, and says "it's cool" to see his young group looking like the wave of the future for the club.
"They have a long career ahead, which is cool," he said ahead of Friday's trip to Southampton.
"And how it looks at the moment is that they want to spend the majority of their careers here, which is cool as well."
Barca set to offer new deal to 'one-club man' Messi
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said the La Liga champions are planning to offer superstar Lionel Messi a new contract.
In an interview with ESPN, the Barca boss says he sees his star man as having many years left at his best and wants him to be a one-club man.
"We would like to renew his contract, that's the idea," he said. "He is young – you can see that [in his performances] – and he still has two years on his deal. He's always improving, always innovating. I believe he still has many years in front of him and in the coming months we will sit down with him so that he has many more years at Barcelona."
Guti habours dreams of Real Madrid job
Real Madrid legend Guti has admitted that being on the bench for Real Madrid would be a dream job for him.
The former midfielder is working his way up the coaching ranks, and while he knows there is a long way to go before the La Liga giants come calling, he says he does not fear the challenge.
"For sure. I have always said it. [To be on] the bench of Real Madrid is the maximum, as it was as a player," the 42-year-old told Marca.
Weah: Staying at Celtic 'a possibility'
Tim Weah's time with Celtic may not come to an end when the season comes to a close.
The winger scored in his first start in two months on Wednesday, but says he's loving his time in Scotland and could stick with the club past the end of his loan deal from PSG.
“I feel like it’s a possibility," the Daily Record quotes him as saying. "It’s something me and my family have to go over at the end of the season. I am loving it here so far, so we just have to see what happens."
AC Milan challenge Juventus & Inter to Tonali
AC Milan are ready to compete with Juventus and Inter for the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali.
The Brescia star has caught the attention of the three Italian giants due to his performances in Serie B, with Juve leading the charge, according to CalcioMercato.
But Inter and Milan are also in with a chance, as the latter's sporting director has been keeping an eye on him for months and the youngster has admitted that he is a fan of the Rossoneri.
Real Madrid to offer Varane new contract
Real Madrid will offer Raphael Varane a new contract to dispel rumours the centre-back wants to leave the club, AS claims.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want to buy the France star, who is considering a summer move.
But Madrid hope the return of Zinedine Zidane and a new deal can convince him to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for a few more years.
Pogba demands £500k wage in new Man Utd deal
Paul Pogba is demanding a £500,000 per week wage from Manchester United as the club look to open contract talks with the midfielder, according to The Sun.
Real Madrid are said to be preparing a summer bid for the France star, who has long flirted with the Spanish giants.
United are ready to tie him down to a new deal, but Pogba wants to earn the same as the club’s top paid player Alexis Sanchez.
RB Leipzig want Derby star Mason Mount
Mason Mount could be the next England youngster to leave for the Bundesliga amid interest from RB Leipzig, The Mirror says.
The Bundesliga side are monitoring the midfielder, who is currently excelling for Frank Lampard’s Derby.
Leipzig could be set to make a summer bid for him and Lampard says the decision over Mount’s future is in his own hands.
Everton snub Liverpool interest in Richarlison
Everton are determined to dismiss any offers for Richarlison this summer amid reports Liverpool want to sign him.
Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of the attacker and it has been reported that he visited the Reds coach at his home.
But Liverpool Echo claims the Toffees are determined to hold on to Richarlison and are confident he wants to stay.