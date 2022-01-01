Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid plot €90m Bellingham bid

Man City enter De Jong race with plan for Bernardo Silva swap (Mundo Deportivo)
Manchester City could swoop in to challenge Manchester United to the signing of Frenkie de Jong.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League side are eager to sign the Dutch midfielder and could tempt Barca into a deal by offering Bernardo Silva as part of the deal.
Bayern make 40m Mane bid (Bild)
Bayern Munich are set to make a third bid for Sadio Mane, according to Bild.
The Bundesliga side are upping their latest offer to €35 million (£30m/$36m) with €5m (£4m/$5m) available in addons.
Man Utd favourites to sign €40m Vitinha
Manchester United are leading the race to sign Vitinha from Porto, Record reports.
The 22-year-old midfielder is ready to leave the Portuguese side amid interest from the Premier League and United are currently best placed to get him.However, they will have to pay the €40 million (£35m/$42m) release clause.
Dybala signs four-year Inter deal
Paulo Dybala has agreed a deal with Inter, according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.
The Argentina international will sign a four-year contract with the San Siro side.
Real Madrid plot €90m Bellingham bid (Cadena SER)
Real Madrid are considering a €90 million (£78m/$94m) move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.
The Spanish side would not be able to bring him in this year because they have already fulfilled their quota for non-EU players.
But Cadena SER says Madrid want to finalise a deal for the England international this summer and have him join the squad ahead of the 2023-24 season on a contract for five or six years.
However, Liverpool are also after the 18-year-old midfielder but they are unlikely to get him this summer as Dortmund have no interest in selling another key player after Erling Haaland's departure.