Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea and Leicester agree deal for Fofana

Man Utd join Chelsea in Aubameyang race (Di Marzio)
Manchester United are the latest team to enter the transfer race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Chelsea's deal for the former Arsenal forward has reportedly stalled over personal terms and the Red Devils could now swoop in as they are also keen to add another striker to their squad in the coming days.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool need a midfielder
Liverpool's lack of midfield depth has been laid bare in the first few games of the season. The Reds have only picked up two points from their opening three Premier League games and have been massively affected by the absences of Fabinho and Thiago.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference yesterday, Klopp admitted that he miscalculated his side's need for reinforcements. He said: "That changed, of course. I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don't need a midfielder and you were all right and I was wrong. That's the situation."
Atalanta preparing Hojlund announcement
Atalanta have come to an agreement with Strum Graz for the €17m signing of Rasmus Hojland.
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the young striker has signed the relevant paperwork to become the Serie A side's new signing.