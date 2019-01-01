Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real offer Asensio for Mane switch

Real to offer Asensio in swap for Mane
Los Blancos will try and tempt the Reds to part with Senegalese forward in exchange for Spanish midfielder
Real Madrid are dangling Marco Asensio at Liverpool in an attempt to make a play at Sadio Mane.
The Express says that Real are prepared to let the 23-year-old Asensio go, and that Liverpool like the attacking midfielder’s style.
In turn Los Blancos would love to add Mane to their summer haul, and believe that a swap deal might tempt the Reds.
The report suggests Madrid value Asensio at £85m ($108m), but doesn’t mention Mane’s value.
Lampard will make Hudson-Odoi a priority
Frank Lampard’s first job if he becomes Chelsea manager, as expected, will be to ink Callum Hudson-Odoi to a long term deal.
The 18-year-old winger’s current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in 2020, and Bayern Munich are circling around the England international.
Bayern were rebuffed by the Blues in January and have seen a £22 million ($28m) offer rejected this summer as well.
The Daily Mail says that Lampard will try to get a deal done with Hudson-Odoi as soon as he takes the reins at his former club.
Arsenal identify Torreira replacement
AC Milan are hopeful that Arsenal eyeing Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos will allow them to sign Luca Torreira from the Gunners.
Calciomercato.com says that Milan would like to bring Ceballos to San Siro, but that Madrid's €50 million (£45m/$57m) asking price is too high.
The report suggests Arsenal may be willing to meet Real's valuation, and in turn be prepared to offload Torreira, who says he has not been happy in London.
United in for Villa's McGinn
The Sun is reporting that Manchester United will try and prise midfielder John McGinn away from Premier League new boys Aston Villa.
The Villains will not let their player go easily though and are seeking a £50 million ($63m) fee for a player they bought for £3m a year ago.
The Scotland international scored in the playoff final victory that saw Villa promoted, and his performances througout the season have caught United's eye, sasy the report.
Pogba will 'beg' for Juve or Real transfer
Paul Pogba will plead with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be allowed to leave Manchester United when he returns from his holiday.
The France international midfielder is hoping to persused his boss to sanction a move that executive vice-president Ed Woodward is determined to block.
Both Juventus and Madrid are interested in the player, but have not tabled a bid.
United will not allow him to leave for less than £120 million ($152m), The Sun suggests.
Man City may announce Rodri on Monday
Manchester City will announce the signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid for a club-record fee on Monday, reports the Daily Mail.
The Spanish transfer window doesn’t officially open till then, but Atleti officials believe the deal is done, though City sources are not so sure, the report states.
City will need to break the record they set last year when signing Riyad Mahrez to trigger the defensive midfielders release clause, which is £63m ($100m).